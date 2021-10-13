The state’s economic climate continues to improve, a University of Kentucky economics professor told lawmakers Wednesday, as more people enter the state’s workforce.
The state’s unemployment rate is lower than the national average, UK professor Michael W. Clark told members of the General Assembly’s interim committee on appropriations and revenue.
Kentucky’s unemployment rate was 4.3% in August, the last date for which statistics were available. According to the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, the nation’s unemployment rate in August was 5.4%.
“We are seeing some people coming back into the labor force,” Clark told lawmakers. “... The people coming back into the labor force are finding jobs, and that’s not surprising.
“You have a lot of employers struggling to find workers.”
Overall workforce participation in Kentucky is at 56.4%, which is lower than the national average, Clark said.
Kentucky lost 295,000 jobs in the first two months of the COVID-19 pandemic, and while employers are hiring, some industries have not returned to pre-pandemic employment levels. For example, employment levels in the leisure and hospitality industry is down 16.2% from its pre-pandemic level.
Clark said the Delta variant likely played a role, as people concerned about the variant stayed home, meaning fewer hospitality workers were needed.
Also, some businesses in the hospitality industry “can’t find workers who are willing to work,” Clark said.
Businesses are hiring.
“Over the last few months, job openings have increased substantially,” Clark said.
Hiring has increased, but the rate of hiring is not keeping pace with the number of open jobs being posted, Clark said.
“While employment is improving, we are still seeing these labor market issues, where firms are struggling” to hire, Clark said.
The number of people quitting jobs is also up slightly, Clark said, and that could indicate those workers quit to take higher-paying jobs elsewhere.
The number of unemployment insurance claims continues to fall, Clark said.
“That’s telling us employers are trying to hold onto their workers,” he said. “They are not firing or dismissing a lot of workers.”
The tight job market has led to wage growth in some areas, such as in retail and hospitality, Clark said. While inflation increased to 5.2% in June, economists think the spike is likely temporary.
“We saw prices really go up in June,” partly due to supply issues, Clark said.
But the increase in prices slowed after June, he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
