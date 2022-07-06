Featuring nearly 80 trampolines of different sizes, shapes and purposes, the Elite Air Owensboro jumping arena offers a unique combination of fun and exercise for people of all ages.
Located at 606 Salem Drive, the trampoline park is in its fourth year of operation and often sees an uptick in business during the summer months. With a focus on family-friendly entertainment, Elite Air has become a top option for children, parents and grandparents looking to get out of the heat.
“All my granddaughters, I let them come run off steam for two hours,” said Debbie Lindsey, 51, who took her three grandchildren to Elite Air for Monday’s weekly Family Day special. “You can’t beat it for $35. It’s cool, it’s not hot, you don’t have to get sweaty, and they can run around and have fun.”
In addition to the main jumping area, Elite Air also has trampoline dodgeball courts, jumping pits with giant airbags for soft landings, inflatables for children ages 6 and under, a climbing wall, two junior Ninja Warrior courses and a lounge area with a snack bar, pool table and massaging chairs.
“It’s cool,” said Michael Vincent, 13, taking a break from jumping to try out one of the Ninja Warrior courses with his friends. “I like the trampolines and dodgeball the most, but this is fun too.”
Open every weekday — and also offering different deals each day of the week — Elite Air employees always have something to do.
Alexia Lowe, who’s worked there for about five months, enjoys refereeing dodgeball the most.
“It gets pretty crazy,” said Lowe, 16, who attends Owensboro Innovation Academy. “They’ll start getting rowdy, and then they start getting more into the game and it gets louder, so it’s a lot of fun.
“I get some adults in there too, but mostly middle schoolers and some younger kids. I try to split the little kids with the middle schoolers.”
In addition to just providing fun, there are health benefits associated with jumping on trampolines.
According to a study published by the Journal of Sport and Health Science, competitive trampoliners have been shown to have a higher bone density, better muscle strength and improved cardio than those who don’t jump.
Chase Rhinerson, who recently graduated from Apollo High School, said Elite Air customers are usually families looking for an activity everyone can do together.
“It gives them something they can do without a bad atmosphere or anything like that,” he said. “Kids are allowed here, we play kid-friendly music, so it’s something easy they can come do.”
They also have enough room for people of all ages, he added, using the Ninja Warrior courses as an example.
“There’s a side for smaller kids and there’s a side for middle schoolers, teenagers, so it’s not just all one course,” Rhinerson said. “There’s a spot for everybody.”
Elite Air is also in the stages of opening a second location, which will feature an adult-sized course.
There’s also space for special events, which Lindsey said her family has used in the past.
“Oh, we come here a lot,” she said. “We have birthday parties for the grandkids and everything. They love it.”
And, Lowe added, it’s a laid-back atmosphere.
“It’s a really great environment to be in,” she said. “When I started working here, everybody was so kind and welcomed me in. They always have a smile on their face no matter what’s going on.”
For more information or to see daily deals, visit eliteair-owensboro.com.
