Empowerment Academy board members were joined by local officials at English Park on March 25 to celebrate the building progress on the Empowerment Academy.
Located just across the street from the park at the corner of Henning Lane and Ohio Street, the Empowerment Academy will provide homes for 27 area high school students who are in need of permanent and safe housing.
Trooper Corey King, board member, said the goal is for the building to be completed by August of this year.
“We are seeing the biggest need of 18 year olds that are still in school that are homeless,” King said. “You probably wonder why 18? Believe it or not, there are parents that will kick their kids out, or maybe they fall on misfortunes and they find themselves couch hopping from location to location.”
King said couch surfing and worrying about where the next meal will come from is not conducive to high school students earning good grades and furthering their education.
“Some of the numbers that we are getting, whether it be 14 on up to 18, we are seeing the numbers of homeless students anywhere between a couple hundred anywhere to 400,” he said. “I have heard as much as 400 in the county.”
The project is being funded entirely by private donations, and is not to be confused with a temporary shelter. This is a home that will double as a sanctuary for students who would not otherwise have one.
“We work closely with the school counselors who can tell us, these are the ones who have the heart, they want to continue on with their education, however they are homeless and they need a stable place,” King said.
Students will be fully vetted before being accepted into the program, both to ensure the safety of the other students living at the Empowerment Academy as well as to uphold the integrity of the program.
Board Chair Rhonda Davis said the Empowerment Academy is an incredible nonprofit organization looking to make a difference in the lives of Owensboro and Daviess County’s future leaders.
“This is kind of a dream come true for us,” she said. “It is a labor of love the community has come together and donated and supported this group for many years.”
Davis said she believes many people would be surprised to find out just how great a need there is for housing for homeless students in Daviess County.
“I know that we could have had at least a dozen referrals this year, and those are just the ones I know of.”
While the academy is well on its way to completion, a significant amount of funding is still needed. An additional $700,000 is a conservative estimate, King said.
“This is a big deal, not just for us but nationwide,” Davis said. “This is something we can do in our little part of the world to make it better for the youth in Daviess County.”
For more information about the Empowerment Academy, or to make a donation, visit www.empowermentacademy.us.
