Empty Bowls of Owensboro is now accepting applications from soup kitchens and food pantries to be considered as recipients for its annual grant giveaway.
The deadline to submit applications is July 12.
Empty Bowls is a grassroots movement that intends to feed local hungry people and is put on by volunteers from the community and area organizations that make ceramic bowls for a soup dinner.
A ticket to the fundraiser allows participants to choose a ceramic bowl from hundreds that were handcrafted specifically for the event by Brescia students and area artisans, potters and ceramicists. Brescia’s art department supplies the clay, glaze and location for various bowl-making and glazing days.
Once participants select their bowls, they can fill it up with one of four soups that will be made by local chefs and churches.
Proceeds from ticket sales and a silent auction go to the selected food pantry or soup kitchen. Last year Feed a Friend, an area soup kitchen that serves 10,000 people annually through community dinners and a food pantry for veterans in need, was awarded $10,000.
New this year will be celebrity servers.
Tina Taylor, chairwoman of the Empty Bowls Committee, said the group is hoping to recruit some local “celebrities” to serve soup this year.
“We are hoping to have a variety of soups from restaurants and soup kitchens all over Owensboro,” she said.
If a restaurant is interested in providing soup they can reach the committee at EmptyBowls OwensboroKY@gmail.com
The event will take place in October, but the specific date and location are yet to be determined. When the date and location are finalized they will be announced on the Empty Bowls Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/EmptyBowls Owensboro.
Tickets go on sale this fall. Only 400 tickets will be available, and they will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
The application can be found online at https://forms.gle/odv2JgAT2996govt5.
For more information on Empty Bowls, business sponsorships, or silent auction donations, contact the committee at emptybowlsowensboro@gmail.com, or visit the Empty Bowls Facebook page.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
