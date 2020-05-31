Ernie and Shirley (Osborne) Taliaferro celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 23.
They were married on May 23, 1970, at SS. Joseph & Paul Parish by the Rev. Aloysius Powers. Patty Sue Marr and Frank X. Murphy III were the principal attendants.
They have six children, Matthew (Rachel) Taliaferro of Goodlettesville, Tennessee; Ryan (Katie) Taliaferro and Jordan Taliaferro of Louisville; and Kara (Troy Schwartz) Baughman, Allison Cecil and Katlyn Taliaferro, all of Owensboro; and seven grandchildren, Braden Davis, Mason Cecil, Abby and Molly Baughman of Owensboro, Hadley and Kelly Taliaferro of Louisville and Mira Taliaferro of Goodlettsville.
Shirley is a former teacher at Blessed Mother School, while Ernie worked for Texas Gas Transmission Corp. for 30 years and in the Catholic Diocese of Owensboro for 10 years. Both are now retired.
Ernie and Shirley met and graduated from Brescia University and are active members of Immaculate Parish and involved with many community organizations (including Brescia University Board, Wendell Foster Board, St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter Board, Sierra Club, Catholic Schools Finance Committee and Athletic Advisory Boards, and the Texas Gas Retiree Group.) Shirley is warmly regarded as the surrogate grandmother to all Stratford area neighborhood youngsters.
