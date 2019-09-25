• The 12th annual Voices of Elmwood performances will start at 6 p.m. nightly, running every 30 minutes, Thursday-Saturday and Oct. 3-5 at the Elmwood Cemetery, 1300 Old Hartford Road. The last wagon will leave at 9 p.m. each night. Tent shows also will be offered starting at 6 p.m. Oct. 3-5.
Tickets are $18 (plus fees) per person, for both the wagon and tent shows. For tickets, visit www.owensborotickets.com. Group sales of 10 or more will receive a 10% discount. For more information, call 270-687-2732.
