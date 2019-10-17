• Boo Fest starts at 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday and Oct. 25-26 at Diamond Lake Resort, 7301 Hobbs Road.
Schedule of events:
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Games ($.25), face painting ($1) and pumpkin paintings ($3), pony rides ($5 for 2 hours), and bounce house ($5 for 2 hours)
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Hot dog/hamburger lunch ($3-4)
1 to 2 p.m. - Kids hayride ($1)
2:15 to 3:15 p.m. - Costume contest
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. - Trick or treating
4:30 p.m. - Golf cart decorating contest
7 p.m. - Campsite decorating contest judging
7 p.m. - Fright Night (Haunted House) Admission: $10.
• Adult-only Night Fall Fest starts with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Trunnell's Farm Market, Utica. The event features a smoked barbecue dinner, moonlit hayrides, corn maze in the dark, movie and fireworks. Concessions will be open from 6:30 to 10 p.m. The movie begins at dusk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.