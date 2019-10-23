• The annual Trail of Treats is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday in downtown Owensboro and Smothers Park. Kick-off Halloween with trick-or-treating at dozens of locations in the park and along Second Street while enjoying live entertainment and photo opportunities with favorite characters.
• The third annual Cork & Cuisine -- Happy HalloWine starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Owensboro Convention Center. Enjoy a spooktacular evening of wicked wines and spirits paired with a five-course dinner. Activities include a costume contest, Halloween movie trivia knowledge and prizes.
Tickets are $65.25 per person or two for $115. Additional processing fees apply to all ticket sales. Reservations only for 21 and over.
• Boo Fest starts at 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday at Diamond Lake Resort, 7301 Hobbs Road.
Schedule of events
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- Games ($.25), face painting ($1) and pumpkin paintings ($3), pony rides ($5 for 2 hours), and bounce house ($5 for 2 hours)
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- Hot dog/hamburger lunch ($3-4)
1 to 2 p.m. -- Kids hayride ($1)
2:15 to 3:15 p.m. -- Costume contest
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. -- Trick or treating
4:30 p.m. -- Golf cart decorating contest
7 p.m. -- Campsite decorating contest judging
7 p.m. -- Fright Night (Haunted House) admission: $10.
• Halloween Bash & Pumpkin Smash Festival is from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Trunnell's Farm Market, 9255 U.S 431, Utica. Activities include Corn Maze, The Giant Pumpkin Roll, Whack-A-Pumpkin, The Great Pumpkin Drop, The Tractor Smash, Pumpkin Darts, Pumpkin Chunk'N, Pumpkin T-ball, Pumpkin Baseball, Bash 'Em & Smash 'Em, Pumpkin Bowling.
The Halloween parade begins at 4 p.m. Costumes optional. Cost: $10.95 per person; children 36" and under admitted free.
