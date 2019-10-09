• Mt. Zion's 39th annual Apple Fest will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at AEP Honey Creek Farm, U.S. 231 and 1249 E. County Road 500 N., Rockport, Indiana. Parking will be $3 per car.
The festival will feature arts and crafts from all over the tri-state, food booths, kids' activities and entertainment. There will be a mix of handmade goods, holiday decor, Indiana's largest apple pie, kettle corn, homemade candy, funnel cakes, jams and jellies, chili/hot dogs and burgers.
Look for the Mt. Zion Apple Fest signs just north of Rockport. For more details, visit www.mtzionumchurch.com.
