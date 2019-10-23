• Owensboro Regional Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and from 6:30 to noon Tuesday and Thursday through Nov. 2 at East Parrish Avenue and Triplett Street.
The Farmer's Market is open from noon to 5 p.m on Wednesdays at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
• The Muhlenberg County Farmer's Market and Honey Kitchen Pavilion is open from 8 a.m. to noon or sell out Saturday at 604 Cleaton Road, Powderly.
• Beaver Dam Community Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Beaver Dam Park, 217 S. Main St.
• The following are the McLean County Farmers Market hours:
3 to 7 p.m. - Mondays at the Sacramento Battlefields; Tuesdays at Independence Bank in Livermore; and Thursdays at Calhoun Baptist Church.
8 to 11 a.m. - Saturdays at Calhoun Baptist Church.
