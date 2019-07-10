• Owensboro Regional Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and from 6:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Thursday through Nov. 2 at East Parrish Avenue and Triplett Street. The Farmer's Market is open from noon to 5 p.m on Wednesdays at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Special Event Days
Thursday - Night Market from 4 to 7 p.m.
Saturday - Owensboro Health - Food + Art + Health
July 20 - Daviess County Fiscal Court Hometown Heroes Day - Tribute to Police, Fire, Emergency, and Armed Forces Personnel
July 27 - Salsa Day
• The Muhlenberg County Farmer's Market and Honey Kitchen Pavilion is open from 8 a.m. to noon or sell out Saturdays, and from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 26 at 604 Cleaton Road, Powderly.
• Beaver Dam Community Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays from May 25-Oct. 26, and from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays from June 11-Aug. 6 at the Beaver Dam Park, 217 S. Main St.
• The following are the McLean County Farmers Market hours:
3 to 7 p.m. - Mondays at the Sacramento Battlefields; Tuesdays at Independence Bank in Livermore; and Thursdays at Calhoun Baptist Church.
8 to 11 a.m. - Saturdays at Calhoun Baptist Church.
• Blueberries of Daviess County is open for the season from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 1401 Hill Bridge Road, Utica. They have u-pick and picked berries for sale.
