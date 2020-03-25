• Owensboro Public Schools will provide breakfast and lunch meals at no cost to anyone under the age of 18 throughout the district’s closure for COVID-19.
Meals will be served Monday-Friday from through April 3. Breakfast meals will be served from 8:15 to 10:05 a.m. Lunch meals will be served from 11 a.m. until 1:20 p.m. Breakfast will be served at each stop for 10 minutes and it will take approximately 10 minutes to transport between stops. Lunch will be served for 15 minutes at each stop, also with 10 minutes between each location.
All meals will be prepared in advance and will be individually packaged. Meals will be handed out by school nutrition personnel so that numerous people aren’t coming in contact with the product.
Contrary to our Summer Feeding Program, meals are not to be consumed on site. It is recommended that meals be picked up and consumed at home and not congregated with others.
Meals will be delivered via school bus so that it is easy to distinguish what school vehicle is providing the meals.
Feeding Site Locations
Breakfast: 8:15-8:25 a.m.; lunch: 11-11:15 a.m.
Corner of East Seventh Street and JR Miller Boulevard
Corner of Chesterfield Road and River Road
Daviess County Public Library
Lewis Lane Baptist Church
Breakfast: 8:35-8:45 a.m.; lunch 11:25-11:40 a.m.
Colonel House
Corner of Eighth and Maple Street
Kendall-Perkins Park
Kentucky Wesleyan College near Scherm Road
Breakfast: 8:55-9:05 a.m.; lunch 11:50 a.m.-12:05 p.m.
Dixiana Court
Smothers Park
Max Rhoads Park
Legion Park
Breakfast: 9:15-9:25 a.m.; lunch 12:15-12:30 p.m.
Corner of Goose Egg Park and West Third Street
Corner of Bolivar and Seventh Street
Moreland Park
Seven Hills Head Start Preschool
Breakfast: 9:35-9:45 a.m.; lunch 12:40-12:55 p.m.
Cadillac Motel
Oney’s Apartments
Cravens Pool
Learning Villa near Estes Elementary
Breakfast: 9:55-10:05 a.m.; lunch 1:05-1:20 p.m.
Lincolnshire Apartments
Breakfast and lunch:
Rolling Heights/Girls Inc. – 11-11:30 a.m. (Meal delivered by OPS labeled vehicle)
Nannie Locke HAO – 11:40 a.m.-noon
Harry Smith HAO – 12:10-12:30 p.m.
Breakfast and lunch drive-thru: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Owensboro High School
Owensboro Middle School
•
Daviess County Public Schools
Meals may be picked up between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the DCPS elementary schools (addresses listed below). On Monday and Wednesday, families will pick up lunches and breakfasts for two days.
Meals will be delivered Monday through Friday at the community locations listed below.
Pick up meals Monday, Wednesday and Friday at these sites:
Audubon Elementary School – 300 Worthington Road
Burns Elementary School – 4514 Goetz Drive
Country Heights Elementary School – 4961 Kentucky 54
Deer Park Elementary School – 4959 New Hartford Road
East View Elementary School – 6104 Kentucky 405
Highland Elementary School – 2909 Kentucky 54
Meadow Lands Elementary School – 3500 Hayden Road
Sorgho Elementary School – 5390 Kentucky 56
Southern Oaks Elementary School – 7525 U.S. 431 South
Tamarack Elementary School – 1733 Tamarack Road
West Louisville Elementary School – 8400 Kentucky 56
Whitesville Elementary School – 9656 Kentucky 54
Meals will be delivered Monday through Friday at these sites:
Gemini Drive Apartments – 2260 Carpenter Drive
Chuck Gray Court Apartments – 650 Chuck Gray Court
Towne Square Court Apartments – 4825 Towne Sq. Ct.
Town and Country Mobile Home Park – 418 Reid Road
Colony Mobile Homes – 2016 Arlington Park Boulevard
Riverbend Pointe – 501 Office Lane
