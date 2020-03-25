• Owensboro Public Schools will provide breakfast and lunch meals at no cost to anyone under the age of 18 throughout the district’s closure for COVID-19.

Meals will be served Monday-Friday from through April 3. Breakfast meals will be served from 8:15 to 10:05 a.m. Lunch meals will be served from 11 a.m. until 1:20 p.m. Breakfast will be served at each stop for 10 minutes and it will take approximately 10 minutes to transport between stops. Lunch will be served for 15 minutes at each stop, also with 10 minutes between each location.

All meals will be prepared in advance and will be individually packaged. Meals will be handed out by school nutrition personnel so that numerous people aren’t coming in contact with the product.

Contrary to our Summer Feeding Program, meals are not to be consumed on site. It is recommended that meals be picked up and consumed at home and not congregated with others.

Meals will be delivered via school bus so that it is easy to distinguish what school vehicle is providing the meals.

Feeding Site Locations

Breakfast: 8:15-8:25 a.m.; lunch: 11-11:15 a.m.

Corner of East Seventh Street and JR Miller Boulevard

Corner of Chesterfield Road and River Road

Daviess County Public Library

Lewis Lane Baptist Church

Breakfast: 8:35-8:45 a.m.; lunch 11:25-11:40 a.m.

Colonel House

Corner of Eighth and Maple Street

Kendall-Perkins Park

Kentucky Wesleyan College near Scherm Road

Breakfast: 8:55-9:05 a.m.; lunch 11:50 a.m.-12:05 p.m.

Dixiana Court

Smothers Park

Max Rhoads Park

Legion Park

Breakfast: 9:15-9:25 a.m.; lunch 12:15-12:30 p.m.

Corner of Goose Egg Park and West Third Street

Corner of Bolivar and Seventh Street

Moreland Park

Seven Hills Head Start Preschool

Breakfast: 9:35-9:45 a.m.; lunch 12:40-12:55 p.m.

Cadillac Motel

Oney’s Apartments

Cravens Pool

Learning Villa near Estes Elementary

Breakfast: 9:55-10:05 a.m.; lunch 1:05-1:20 p.m.

Lincolnshire Apartments

Breakfast and lunch:

Rolling Heights/Girls Inc. – 11-11:30 a.m. (Meal delivered by OPS labeled vehicle)

Nannie Locke HAO – 11:40 a.m.-noon

Harry Smith HAO – 12:10-12:30 p.m.

Breakfast and lunch drive-thru: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Owensboro High School

Owensboro Middle School

• 

Daviess County Public Schools

Meals may be picked up between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the DCPS elementary schools (addresses listed below). On Monday and Wednesday, families will pick up lunches and breakfasts for two days.

Meals will be delivered Monday through Friday at the community locations listed below.

Pick up meals Monday, Wednesday and Friday at these sites:

Audubon Elementary School – 300 Worthington Road

Burns Elementary School – 4514 Goetz Drive

Country Heights Elementary School – 4961 Kentucky 54

Deer Park Elementary School – 4959 New Hartford Road

East View Elementary School – 6104 Kentucky 405

Highland Elementary School – 2909 Kentucky 54

Meadow Lands Elementary School – 3500 Hayden Road

Sorgho Elementary School – 5390 Kentucky 56

Southern Oaks Elementary School – 7525 U.S. 431 South

Tamarack Elementary School – 1733 Tamarack Road

West Louisville Elementary School – 8400 Kentucky 56

Whitesville Elementary School – 9656 Kentucky 54

Meals will be delivered Monday through Friday at these sites:

Gemini Drive Apartments – 2260 Carpenter Drive

Chuck Gray Court Apartments – 650 Chuck Gray Court

Towne Square Court Apartments – 4825 Towne Sq. Ct.

Town and Country Mobile Home Park – 418 Reid Road

Colony Mobile Homes – 2016 Arlington Park Boulevard

Riverbend Pointe – 501 Office Lane

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.