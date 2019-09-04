• The 21st annual Multicultural Festival celebration took place Aug. 18 at First Presbyterian Church on Griffith Avenue. The event celebrated diversity in our community and featured different cultures food, music, art and activities.
• The second annual Sunflower Festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday and Sept. 14-15 at Trunnell's Farm Market & Family Fun-Acre, 9255 U.S. 431, Utica.
The festival also includes Dinner in the Blooms starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sept. 14. The meal is a farm-to-table dinner sunflower experience, which includes a wagon ride to the sunflower field, dinner buffet in the sunflower field.
Other festivities include
Picture Days in the Sunflowers from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday; and Yoga Days in the Sunflowers Tuesday and Thursday.
