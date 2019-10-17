• The Fall Squash-n-Pumpkin Gobble Festival is from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Trunnell's Farm Market, 9255 US 431, Utica.
Children can play in the Family Fun Acre, visit the Animal Barnyard, play Farm Scene Investigation, get lost in the Interactive Corn Maze, and play Funky Pumpkin and Finger Funnies. Join the competition for the Kids Archery Turkey Shoot at 1 p.m. both days. Enjoy a scenic wagon ride to the Pumpkin Patch, Pumpkin Painting with contest prizes awarded. Movies start at dusk with a fireworks show to follow movie. $10.95 per person; under 36" free.
• The Reid's Orchard Apple Festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Reid's Orchard, 4814 Kentucky 144. The festival will feature food booths, crafts booths, various entertainment, demonstrations and carnival rides.
