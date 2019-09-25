• The Tristate Pickle Festival starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at Yellow Creek Park.
Schedule of events:
8 a.m. -- Pickle 5K run/walk will start with the crowd chasing the "Pickles" mascot across the field. Each paid participant will receive a T-shirt. All kids 10 and under are free to participate, along with any stroller being pushed by a runner or walker.
Noon -- Owensboro Idol singing competition judged by Ron Rhodes and Joe Bird from News 25, along with Chad and Angel from WBKR. The Pickle Juice Chug immediately follows the idol competition.
3 p.m. -- Concert featuring Wildsky, Alonzo Pennington, Troy Miller and Sundance Head.
The event also includes inflatables, mechanical bull, checker/tic-tac-toe rugs, face painting, craft vendors, snow cones and food trucks featuring pickle recipes and items for sale.
Ongoing pickleball on tennis courts throughout the day.
