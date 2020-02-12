• Apollo High School will host Global Fest from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Commons Area of the school, which is at 2280 Tamarack Road. This event is free and open to the public.
AHS students represent a diverse spectrum of nationalities and backgrounds. Students who are native to Daviess County and/or the United States are also participating, sharing information about their cultural heritage or a place they have visited or would like to visit.
Students will create a variety of information booths, offering samples of foods. Displays will include artwork, flags, clothing and photographs from other countries and cultures.
Throughout the evening, students will present songs and dances to celebrate the history and heritage of their own backgrounds and those of people from around the world.
Those attending will have the opportunity to taste new foods, experience a new language, boogie to new music or step to a new dance.
