• The 33rd annual Kentucky Antique Farm Machinery Association Farm Festival will be Saturday and Sunday at Lampkin Farm, 8284 Short Station Road, Philpot.
The festival features antique tractors, engines and equipment, antique cars and trucks, a flea & craft market, kiddie rides, kids activities and inflatable slides. The Isotopes Model Airplane Club also will be flying model planes and helicopters. Antique tractor pulls will also be on Saturday. Concessions available. Admission: $4.
This is a not for profit organization
