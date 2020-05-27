The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, like all other museums, has been closed since March 14 by the coronavirus pandemic.
But Mary Bryan Hood, the museum’s director, says the OMFA is continuing to make its exhibits open to the public through “an aggressive internet presence featuring a wide variety of visual arts offerings.”
She said a series of virtual gallery tours and projects for children have been featured in recent weeks.
The online offerings include tours of exhibitions on display at the time of the closing — the 57th annual “Art Guild Juried Show” and “Great Gifts,” a collection of more than 40 recent acquisitions for the museum’s permanent collection.
Hood said that a virtual tour of the museum’s permanent collection galleries recently went online.
That included the John Hampden Smith House Decorative Art Wing’s five period rooms; paintings and assemblages by the late Joe Downing in the Texas Gas Atrium; the Marilyn and William Young Contemporary Gallery and the Mildred Stout Field Stained Glass Gallery of late 19th century German windows.
“Artland On Line,” educational projects designed for stay-at-home creative activities — an extension of the children’s art studio, sponsored by Michael E. Horn Family Foundation — was also added recently.
That series includes instruction on things that can be made using materials available in most homes.
Hood said the art museum is awaiting word on when it can reopen to the public.
Future exhibits this year include “A Celebration of Women,” sponsored by U.S. Bank, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the signing of the 19th Amendment to the constitution; “RiverArtes IV,” sponsored by Owensboro Health, designed to enhance the city’s public art collection; “The Remarkable Art of Penny Sisto” and the “45th Annual Holiday Forest Festival of Trees,” sponsored by Glenmore Distillery.
Hood said two major festivals, “Art by the Stars” and the 14th annual “Bronze Buffalo Festival” are being postponed until later in the year.
She said the online collection includes some of the museum’s collection of early Kentucky landscape paintings of Paul Sawyier, Harvey Joiner and Carl Brenner; the sculpture collection of Harry Jackson, Robert Berks and Allen Houser; and the bronze buffalo by T. D. Kelsey.
Collections to be added soon include the museum’s holdings of Appalachian folk art; 20th-century figurative painting; Kentucky marionettes from The Appalachian Puppetry Caravan; contemporary regional painting and sculpture; and Hispanic santos and bultos from the American Southwest.
The collection can be found on omfa.us, Facebook and Instagram.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
