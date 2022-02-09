The Owensboro Fire Department’s strategic plan is not designed to gather dust on a shelf.
Instead, the report, which was released publicly last week, is a series of goals crafted after department officials heard from both the public and from firefighters. There are timetables for goals to be accomplished for each line item.
City Fire Chief James Howard said many of the goals in the plan are things the department is already working on.
“A lot of these elements are already in progress,” Howard said last week. “The strategic plan is formalizing the process” of identifying goals and measuring progress.
The plan has a number of broad goals, including reducing risks, providing training and mentorship to firefighters and future department leaders, improving efficiency and communications, making sure the department has the needed resources and firefighters are healthy, and that there is a plan to attract and keep firefighters.
Beyond those general goals, the plan gets much more specific. For example, under the general category of equipment and resources, the department has timelines for evaluating its fire, rescue and medical equipment, researching what new tools can improve efficiency and safety, and budgeting for equipment.
In risk reduction, the department has goals of creating more community education opportunities on fire and hazard awareness and improving the fire investigation and code enforcement programs. OFD officials will evaluate firefighter recruit training, continue education programs and make any changes needed. Leadership and succession plans will include mentoring and benchmarks for officers to achieve.
The department conducted community surveys in October. On a scale of 1-10, citizens gave high marks in community engagement and interaction, attention to community needs and overall level of service.
“We expected positive perception, because we have a good relationship with the public,” Howard said. But the goals in the plan are “not just about perceptions. It’s about holding ourselves up to industry standards, and making sure we are delivering a quality service.”
Community members expressed a desire for more educational activities, such as more OFD children’s programs, health and disaster preparedness classes, fire safety education and CPR training. Howard said the department was looking at ways to expand its educational programs when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The plans for a new fire training center include new classroom space.
“What we would like to branch out in the future is doing public CPR classes,” Howard said. “We are more likely to ramp that up when get out our new training facilities built.”
Firefighters were surveyed as well to identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. Ways to bolster strengths address all of the weaknesses and threats identified by firefighters were incorporated into the plan. For example, preventing job-related cancers was a weakness identified by the staff. Strategies to help prevent cancer are included in seven areas of the department’s strategic goals.
City government’s strategic goals and the desires identified in the public survey were also incorporated into the plan.
The plan calls for goals to be reviewed annually to gauge progress.
“It isn’t something that’s designed to collect dust,” Howard said. “It’s designed to use as a map as we move forward.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
