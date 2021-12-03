Daviess Fiscal Court unanimously approved a memorandum of agreement with the RiverPark Center regarding a $50,000 grant to celebrate the life of Daviess County native and Pulitzer Prize winning photographer Moneta Sleet Jr.
David Smith, director of legislative services for the county, said Sara Hemingway of the Young Foundation has been working with the last class of Leadership Owensboro on a project to honor Sleet.
“They wrote a letter requesting $50,000 in silo-busting funds,” Smith said. “This grant will be used to hire a playwright to create a monolog of Mr. Sleet’s life.…”
Smith said the monolog will not only be performed during the inaugural Moneta Sleet Jr. Festival in 2023, but the Kentucky Humanities Festival, which is helping with the project, and will utilize it as part of its Chautauqua series. The story of Sleet can then go on a circuit and will be heard by residents throughout the state.
County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the effort to recognize Sleet, who died in 1996, is truly a collaborative effort.
“This is a cooperative effort between the Museum of Science and History, the RiverPark Center, (and) the Young Foundation,” Mattingly said. “I think even a photo display is going to be at the Museum of Fine Arts.”
Mattingly said the silo-busting grant comes from $50,000 that is set aside by the county in every budget year to allow local groups to, “come forward and do something with the money that benefits the community.”
This will only be the third time out of 10 opportunities the money will be utilized in this way, he said.
In other business, Daviess Fiscal Court received its final audit report for the previous fiscal year.
Jim Hendrix, county treasurer, said he is pleased with the results.
“It is a good audit,” he said during the meeting. “All of the cash is accounted for, all the transactions were properly recorded; and we are always happy to get a clean audit.”
A copy of the audit report is a public document and available to view online at www.daviessky.org.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.