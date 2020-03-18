• AMVETS Post 119 Fish Fry is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday through Lent at the post. Price: $8 per 2-piece plate; $6 per 1-piece plate. Sides include french fries, hush puppies and coleslaw.
• St. Martin Fish Fry starts at 5 p.m. Friday at St. Martin Catholic Church, 5856 Kentucky 81. Menu includes fresh Kentucky Lake catfish, homemade hush puppies, white beans, spicy fries, coleslaw, iced tea, lemonade and coffee. Adults: $12; children $5; children under 5 eat free.
• Our Lady of Lourdes Fish Fry is every Friday during. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Features all-you-can-eat catfish plus sides and desserts. Cost: Adults $11; children 5-13 $5; and children 4 and under are free.
• The Whitesville Lions Club Fish Fry Fundraiser starts serving at 5 p.m. at the Whitesville Senior Citizen Center, 10345 Kentucky 54, Whitesville.
The meal includes all-you-can-eat catfish fillets, baked potato or fries, coleslaw and homemade hush puppies. Serving USDA farm-raised catfish. For to-go orders, call 270-233-4332. All proceeds benefit the Whitesville Lions Club charities.
• Fish Fry is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the Knottsville gym. Meal includes fish or cheese pizza, baked potato or fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, dessert and drink. Carry out or dine in. Prices: Adult 3-piece $10; adult 2-piece $8; child 1-piece $5.
• The Knights of Columbus 817 Fish Fry begins 5 p.m. at 3540 E. 10th St. Menu features all-you-can-eat catfish fiddlers and fillets, fries, hush puppies and cornbread. Adults $12; children $6; children under 6 free.
