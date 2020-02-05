• The Whitesville Lions Club Fish Fry Fundraiser starts serving at 5 p.m. every Friday through April 10 at the Whitesville Senior Citizen Center, 10345 Kentucky 54, Whitesville.
The meal includes all-you-can-eat catfish fillets, baked potato or fries, coleslaw and homemade hushpuppies. Serving USDA farm-raised catfish.
For to go orders, call 270-233-4332. All proceeds benefit the Whitesville Lions Club Charities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.