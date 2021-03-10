After two years of construction and renovations, the Kentucky Legend Fields at Jack C. Fisher Park are ready to play ball.
The $2.9 million project — which included plans for creating four hybrid synthetic turf fields, replacing the irrigation system, improving infield drainage problems, adding batting cages, making practice field improvements, increasing parking and adding more seating, shade and a playground area — was approved in March 2019, and the changes were finished in time for the Kentucky Wesleyan College Blue Bridge Classic held the last weekend in February.
The project, spearheaded by the City of Owensboro and its Parks and Recreation Department, had been in the works for several years.
“It’s very, very exciting,” said Parks and Recreation director Amanda Rogers. “The improvements to the complex were something we knew we had to tackle. This process, in my mind, has been going on for about six years. We talked about it for a long time, so to see it come to fruition is very exciting.”
A key goal in improving the facility, Rogers said, is bringing more outside attention to Owensboro.
Fisher Park, the former home of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association state softball tournament, opened in 1987 and has only grown in popularity over the years — now serving as host to four adult softball leagues, two T-ball leagues, a kickball league and an average of 24 tournaments per year.
“It’s been a key role player in our economic sports tourism,” Rogers said of the complex. “Sports tourism has always had a crucial role and has been the leading figure in everything we do.
“We want to draw teams to our community. A lot of communities have figured out the economic impact of these sports events, so they started building their own complexes. We want to make sure we continue our place in that market or even grow it.”
The City tabbed Land Design and Development Inc. out of Louisville to help develop design plans, while Vescio Sports Fields — which handled several renovation projects for the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville — was put in charge of sports turf and field construction work, irrigation system installation, correcting infield drainage problems and constructing the new batting cages, among other tasks.
Miracle of Kentucky and Tennessee contributed to the overall cosmetics of the park, with added shaded areas, new tables and benches throughout the complex, along with a playground area.
While the inside of the park received a makeover, Yager Materials Inc. worked to expand the back parking lot to 336 spaces with new lighting, along with a 96-space expansion parking lot and a new ticketing entrance.
“With the number of moving parts and pieces, we had great contractors that were wonderful to work with,” Rogers said. “I’m just thankful for the great partnerships we had, the great contractors we had and the wonderful City staff who worked tirelessly to get to this point.”
The ten-team Blue Bridge Classic was the first collegiate event at Fisher Park in more than a decade, said Rogers, who noted that similar events will become more common in the future.
A public ribbon-cutting and grand reopening ceremony is scheduled for late March.
