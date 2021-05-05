The former Arc of Owensboro site at 731 Jackson St. will become the new home of Friends of Sinners.
Joe Welsh, FOS executive director, said the two nonprofits are expected to close today, for the purchase price of $250,000.
According to the PVA’s records, the nearly 2 acres containing two brick buildings — one 12,000 square feet and the other 4,000 square feet — have an assessment of $662,000.
Welsh said the plan is to move the men’s treatment portion of FOS, which is now operating out of three residential homes on Clay Street, to a more spacious, centralized location.
“Logistically, it’s going to make our lives a lot easier,” said Welsh, who’s been at the helm of FOS since July 2015. “We’ll have better offices, better classrooms, better living quarters for our clients and just better everything that we do here.”
FOS is an 18-month, Christian-based residential recovery program that began in August 2009. It treats both men and women at two different sites. In November 2017, FOS opened its women’s facility at 730 Triplett St. that it built from scratch for $300,000. With its five bedrooms and three baths, it can hold up to 12 women.
Now the organization has turned its attention to bringing its 36 men under one roof along with adding activities that aren’t possible with current space restrictions.
“These houses have served their purpose for us,” Welsh said. “There are some things we want to do but aren’t able to here such as have church services … have offices for our Christian counselors and just have the space to grow into any other ministry service we want to offer.”
During a strategic planning meeting in 2018, Welsh said the FOS board set a goal of having a new men’s facility within three to five years. And since then, the board has been weighing whether or not to fund new construction or to buy an existing building.
But when Welsh found out that the Arc property was a possibility, he said it became clear that it was an ideal site and would meet many needs of FOS.
“I had been looking and praying about that building for the last four years,” said Welsh, who pursued the property before it went up for sale. “Nothing seemed to go right as far as us getting the building. But God just never let that building get sold to anyone else until it was the right time for Friends of Sinners.”
Arc of Owensboro, a nonprofit that serves people with disabilities, had operated out of the Jackson Street site.
And in February 2020, Arc moved its client-based services from Jackson Street to the nonprofit’s bingo hall at 3560 New Hartford Road.
“We decided we could do everything from one location,” said Sally Phillips, Arc’s executive director. “So it was really just a financial decision.”
According to Phillips, the organization had gone back and forth about selling the Jackson Street property before putting it up for sale in November 2019.
“We had a couple of lookers; we had one serious looker but they backed off,” Phillips said.
Phillips added that she is excited about selling the property to FOS and that money from the sale will go toward Arc facility improvements of its own.
“We’re very happy that it’s going to another nonprofit and that it’s going to benefit people in our community,” Phillips said. “With the deal that was worked out, it was beneficial to them and it was beneficial to us. Really, it’s a win-win.”
Once FOS takes possession of the property, it will begin considering renovation costs.
Welsh said the estimates will determine if the organization will have to create a capital campaign for the remodel.
If that happens, Jordan Wilson, FOS development director, will be in charge of the fundraising duties.
“It will be asking people to go above and beyond,” Wilson said. “The people of this community along with the churches are why we’re able to do what we do. So we’ll be relying on the same people but we’re hoping to reach new people.”
Welsh’s goal is to have the men’s facility moved to the Jackson Street site by the end of the year.
“We could move in tomorrow but the things we have to do are the bathrooms,” Welsh said. “The rest of the stuff is going to be cosmetic. … As far as the bones, the structure is really, really solid.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
