• Friday After 5's "Shake, Rattle & Stroll" schedule of events:
5:30-6:30 p.m. - The Wesleyan Way Friday After 5k at the Kroger Street Fair
6:30-10 p.m. -- Wax Factory (pop/dance/rock) the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage at the BB&T Plaza located at the RiverPark Center
7-10 p.m. -- Drew Aud (acoustic/variety) in the Atmos Energy Courtyard
7 p.m. -- Descent on the Romain-Subaru Overlook Stage in Smothers Park
8-11:30 p.m. -- Remedies (high energy dance band) on the Ruoff Home Mortgage Stage on the Kentucky Legend Pier at the Owensboro Convention Center
The event also features character appearances, free balloon animals and the FA5 Free Foto Booth. For more information, visit www.fridayafter5.com.
