• Friday After 5's "Shake, Rattle & Stroll" 4th of July celebration schedule of events:
6:30-10 p.m. - Retro Shock (dance cover band) on the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage at the BB&T Plaza located at the RiverPark Center
7-9 p.m. - Glenn's Worship on the Water (contemporary Christian music) inside Cannon Hall
7-10 p.m. - Roy Kyle & The Hot Road Cruisers in the Atmos Energy Courtyard
7 p.m. - Friends (LeAnne Musick on McConnell Plaza) at the Overlook Stage
8-11:30 p.m. - The Hiding (variety dance party) at The Kentucky Legend Pier at the Owensboro Convention Center
The event also features the Kroger Street Fair, character appearances, free balloon animals and the FA5 Free Foto Booth. For more information, visit www.fridayafter5.com.
