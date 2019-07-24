• Friday After 5's "Shake, Rattle & Stroll" schedule of events:
6:30-10 p.m. - 2 Miles Back (southern/classic rock) at the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage at the BB&T Plaza located at the RiverPark Center
7-10 p.m. - Cynthia Murray (acoustic variety) in the Atmos Energy Courtyard
7 p.m. - Last Call at the Romain-Subaru Overlook Stage in Smothers Park
8-11:30 p.m. - Louisville Crashers (extreme party band) on the Ruoff Home Mortgage Stage on the Kentucky Legend Pier at the Owensboro Convention Center
The event also features the Kroger Street Fair; character appearances, free balloon animals and the FA5 Free Foto Booth. For more information, visit www.fridayafter5.com.
