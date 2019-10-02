Some truthteller has a post on Facebook that's funny. It is an image of a pile of pumpkins, all cozy and inviting, and the caption that reads: Fall in the South -- pumpkins, T-shirts, flip-flops, sweat ... basically, summer, but with pumpkins.
Another one, this time a video, shows a 20-something woman, waking up, attractively tousled, grabbing an orange scarf from her closet, her face jubilant with expectation. She walks past all the fall footwear in the hall -- boots, UGGS -- and we follow her into the kitchen where she replaces her seasonings with a big can of pumpkin spice. She lights a giant pumpkin spice candle, and she heads for the front door.
Whereupon, she opens it, in her scarf, hands cupped around a spiced-up latte, only to see her sweaty neighbors in shorts and T-shirts, the sounds of cicadas droning in the background as she quickly wilts into her own personal pool of sweat. "It's a southern thing," the caption tells us.
And so it is, especially this fall, which, in fairness, only officially arrived last week.
We are accustomed to some heat into October, and November, sometimes, but usually we have some surprise mornings when we awake and step out into the cool, crisp promise of autumn, and we are
disarmed by it, linger a little while getting our papers, looking around to admire our little world in this new light, this new ambient temperature.
We have been woefully bereft of such days. My grass is brown and brittle, I have waved the guys off from mowing this week, and I might do it again next week. It isn't as humid, I'll give you that, but it isn't fall. And I gotta have fall to order socks. I need some cool nights to open the windows so I can move the summer spirits out, invite the autumn spirits in.
By now we should have experienced some golden days with clear blue days, a night or two that are almost cold, at least what passes for cold after a long hot summer. The leaves should be turning, and I don't mean that crispy brown thing they are doing right now because they are dying of thirst and heat prostration.
The leaves should be turning ever so slightly, blushing a little in anticipation of the glorious show to come. We should hear them rustle, in that reassuring way they do, and here and there we should spy colors of crimson and yellow tucked up among the greener leaves. In a breeze, some of them should cascade down and hit our windshields ever so gently, you know, just saying "Hi" as they make their way to the ground.
I saw a leaf fall yesterday, and it didn't so much float its way down, as it hit the ground with a figurative thud. It was less a reassuring token of the cycle of life and more the sad tale of a man who had lost the will to live.
Hard-pressed, I would say that fall is my favorite season. I enjoy its company, and I want to spend time with it. It invites all that I love -- cool weather, nature wrapped in its warmest colors, warmth and comforting food and drink, early darkness tailor-made for long evenings with friends, and books, and movies. Coziness on parade.
Sadly, fall is playing fast and loose with my emotions this year. It only has a few more weeks to make things right between us. I'm waiting, but I won't wait forever. Well, I mean, of course I come calling, but fall, be aware. I am going to bad-mouth you if you disappoint me. I am going to bad-mouth you good.
Greta McDonough is professor of human services at Owensboro Community & Technical College and author of the book, "Her Troublesome Boys: The Lucy Furman Story." Her column runs each Wednesday in Community. She can be reached via email at greta.mcdonough@kctcs.edu.
