I made flour, you all, and then I made bread, something I have wanted to do for some years now.
I don't know what I was thinking when I first heard that my friend, Carol, made her own whole wheat flour. Somehow I envisioned her threshing large sheaves of bundled wheat, fresh from the field, saw her in a babushka, whaling away at the dried stalks, all windswept on the steppes, producing, well, I don't know what, exactly.
Turns out, she would have released the wheat berries much more simply than in my fantasy, but running her hands through the wheat heads, releasing the little berries that look like tiny red rice. She would have needed to cut the wheat first, of course, using a scythe. However, all of this isn't necessary, as modern home bakers can purchase 5-gallon buckets of the stuff from emporiums who specialize in bread baking.
She has the bucket of wheat berries, two buckets, one of hard red wheat and one of hard white
wheat. She has the Whispermill grain grinder, which sounds like a jet taking off while it turns the berries into flour. There is a big Bosch mixer to knead the dough, perfect little loaf pans, a free Monday and lots of patience. I drove to Bowling Green bright and early to meet up with Carol and her sister, Nancy, my old high school chum.
Carol has been grinding her own whole wheat and baking bread for her family for many years. She bakes a couple of times a month, keeping the freezer stocked with bread and rolls, and Ziploc bags of fresh ground flour. That is the thing about really fresh wheat and bread made from it, it lacks preservatives and will get rancid in one big hurry if you aren't careful.
Let us stop and reflect on the flour in our canisters. I buy a new bag of flour about once a year for holiday baking. It's still good, as far as I can tell, from one December to the next. Hmmmmm ... imagine the preservatives involved in that.
Carol had all the mixers, and bowls and grinder out on the counters ready for our arrival. She did the first batch of flour and then showed us how to add the ingredients, the yeast, the gluten, salt, hot water for the dough. We chatted amiably for 10 minutes as the mixer did its work. She turned the dough out and shaped it into a little bundle, as sweet and soft as a baby or a newly fluffed pillow, and covered it with a tea towel, setting the timer for half an hour.
There is something thrilling when you pull the tea towel away and see your little bundle of joy has doubled in size just like the book says it should. Even Carol admitted she stills gets excited by it every time she bakes.
Then Nancy and I were put in charge of grinding, measuring and mixing our own batch.
The next part was a bit more tricky because now we had to shape our dough into loaves, and small round balls for cloverleaf rolls.
It felt good to try my hand at something new, this most ancient of skills, bread-making. In the Middle Ages, maybe even earlier, even most people bought their bread from bakers because it is hard to get it right. I liked engaging in something that wasn't so easy and something I was pretty bad at. It keeps you striving, it keeps you humble. A total stranger might have entered that kitchen and easily pointed out which loaves, which rolls, were crafted by Carol, which belonged to Nancy and me.
We didn't care, and we would have been inordinately proud of our efforts if Carol's perfect specimens hadn't been in such close proximity to our own sad first attempts.
Carol sent us home with loaves of bread, pans of dinner rolls, and Ziploc bags of whole wheat flour. I spent my drive home figuring out where I might store a grain mill. I wondered how much it would cost to have 5 gallons of wheat berries shipped from Atlanta. I thought about how ridiculously happy it made me to grind my own wheat, make dough, watch it rise, then rise again, see it, smell it, warm from the oven. Simple, life-giving, symbolic bread.
