This day will dawn, sunny and bright, covered with snow, slowly or all at once, depending on prevailing conditions--outside and in our hearts--and we will make the most of it. I peek out, every Christmas Eve, for snow, peek through the window into the dark even when I know the temperatures will not fall below 40 degrees. I wish for a Christmas miracle of snow even when I have run around all Christmas Eve in shirtsleeves. I wish it still, a 6-year-old in an aging body.
This year I thought we might get a white Christmas. It snowed in November, on St. Martin's Day, and the Czechs have a legend that St. Martin arrives on a white horse. It is usually the time of year of the first snows in Central Europe and
See day/Page 5
Day
from the front page
considered lucky and a sign that, if it snows on this day, it will assure snow on Christmas.
I still believe, will always believe, in snow.
I have friends who are Christmas junkies, who get their trees up the week before Thanksgiving, who run Christmas music in a continuous loop from morning to night, who happily stay up past midnight wrapping, baking, gluing together gingerbread houses, that obscene waste of good icing and cookie.
Most of us aren't that.
Some of us, and my mother was one, find the holidays hard, emotional and exhausting. I don't know if my mother ever fully enjoyed them. We did, though, in that self-centered way of children, rolling around the house for days, still in our pajamas, stacking and re-stacking our toys under the tree.
With age comes an understanding of loss and change and altered circumstances and disappointment, which isn't very Christmasy to talk about, but these have a way of showing up at the holiday table, even so. They may not sit at the head of the table or even in a full-sized chair. But sometimes they perch on a small stool, just off to the right, and they get in our way when we try to pass the potatoes.
My wish for you, for all of us, is that these are just temporary visitors today, and if I could write the script, I wish for us they don't show up at all, that they are lying on some sandy beach somewhere, getting a tan and working on their attitudes.
My little house smells of greenery and fir, aided by the woodsy scent of birch and cedar emitting from candles I have scattered here and there. It is enough to take me back to the Christmases of my childhood when it was a time of sensory overload and not much else--cedar tree, the aroma of cookies baking, turkey roasting, Chex mix crisping in the oven, too much sugar and excitement, someone laughing, some kid crying, the living room dark except for the multi-colored lights of the tree.
May this day be exactly what you need it to be, want it to be. Full of fun and noise with family and friends. Or a quiet time to sit and reflect. An oasis, a break in the desert to stop and catch your breath. Or perhaps, this day may be a little of all these things.
Greta McDonough is professor of human services at Owensboro Community & Technical College and author of the book, "Her Troublesome Boys: The Lucy Furman Story." Her column runs each Wednesday in Community. She can be reached via email at greta.mcdonough@kctcs.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.