What we heard, what we didn't, in no particular order.
A Sunday morning lawnmower
Growing up, I never heard lawnmowers on Sunday at any time of the day. It simply wasn't done. Just this past spring, I heard a lawnmower on Easter Sunday. On Sunday it was permissible to swim, so I heard splashing and laughter and kids yelling at the Sportcenter pool, but I never heard the soundtrack from a Sunday movie.
Because we didn't go to the movies on Sunday.
Ever.
I still can't quite bring myself to do it, although I have. Have skulked into a matinee a time or two, but I have to be
home before dark. Don't ask me why.
Wind chimes
Wind chimes didn't exist until the '60s, and then they were reedy little things, tiny cylinders of cheap metal strung on thread, with a dangly dragon or butterfly as a clapper. They could only be purchased in Chinese restaurants or head shops, which we explored as kids, not realizing they were head shops or knowing what being a head shop, meant, exactly. They just smelled so nice, all that strawberry incense.
No one had wind chimes because they sounded too much like doorbells.
Doorbells
Everyone had them, not like today. The apparatus sat mounted high in a hallway somewhere, looking like the pipes from a miniature church organ, and grandmothers always had the most elaborate and melodious ones. Some even played the opening bars of favorite hymns. I loved those until I reached an age sufficient to sneer at all things so earnest and banal, banal being a word I couldn't even pronounce properly until I was in my 30s.
Squeaking bicycle seats
It may be that more people rode bikes, or that I was on a bike all the time, and so was out there, close to the ground and hearing my own bike squeak and those of my compatriots. It may be that single-speed bikes took more effort to pedal, more effort in the saddleback then, and that accounts for the squeak. But I heard it, all the time. Out in the air, busting up and down and around my neighborhood. Heard it through the open window, just as I dropped off to sleep, some lone cyclist lazily zig-zagging down the darkened street, heard him rather than saw him -- for it had to be boy out late back then.
Metal trash cans banging on the side of the garbage truck then dragged down the alley and tossed back in place.
My neighborhood always had early service, but in those days it didn't matter what time the truck came around. Quick-moving men jumped on and off, on and off the lumbering trucks, dragging cans and slinging lids. We lived on an alley so we never had to remember to put the cans out. Then the trucks got too big for the alley and we did the dragging of the cans to the curb until we finally graduated to toters, a sad day.
Toters make a noise, too, I hear the plastic wheels crunch in the drives of my neighbors, late in the evening before trash day. It isn't the same, though, the toters. They give off a hollow, anemic sound, and I don't enjoy it at all.
Touchdowns
We heard them, every Friday night of an OHS home game. Rash Stadium would erupt in a rolling roar, underscored by the amplified and echoing voice of the announcer. On nights with the wind just right, we could hear the whole game described, the players' numbers, first in 10, flags on the play.
It would be years before I attended my first OHS home game, but even so, those autumn evenings filled me with excitement and a kind of anticipatory nostalgia, as if a small tear had opened up to give me a glimpse of what was to come, and what, on a day even more distant, I would miss. The crowds still roar, but they are smaller, and therefore the roar is smaller, too, and it isn't the same.
Noise
All the time, noise. Someone always laughing. Someone mad. Snatches of conversations through open windows as we walked home from school. The TV, the eighth family member, the favorite family member, the one we fight over, always on. Sleepwalkers bumping into furniture, the cry of bad dreams, the reassuring nonsense of incantations we whispered to ourselves, somewhere between waking and slumber, in a house, finally quiet as it will ever be.
