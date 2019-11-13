The calendar tells me I have a few more weeks to complete my fall landscaping, landscaping that requires I dig deep holes and spread bags of mulch and manure. All are activities I find more difficult with each passing year. I have my pal, Ruth, bossing the job, instructing me on the width and depth of every hole, directing the proportion of sand to compost for the drift roses, the plumb lines for the silver spruce.
We worked in a drizzle that became a cold rain, muscling the spruces' heavy root balls out of her truck bed and onto a child's plastic sled to drag it across the trees across the yard, heaving and sweating under the strain. We looked ridiculous, like characters from a western movie, the ones where they carry the wounded on a travoise attached to
See fall/Page 2
Fall
from the front page
a horse, or themselves.
Because we were planting the new trees where overgrown capatata yews had been, we ran into some stubborn roots, and they about did us in, until I got the mattock. I am a bit of a Buffalo Gal and I was successful, and, I thought impressive, expertly swinging that mattock, but it was a big effort and after a few minutes, I had to pant and catch my breath while Ruth continued to dig and clear out the hole.
I have brute strength but no stamina. I felt bad watching her work, but not that bad.
We stopped with five plants to go, but after the trees, they seemed inconsequential, and we agreed to tackle those on another, fairer afternoon. Stepping back to admire our work, we tried to imagine the new plants all settled in and maturing nicely alongside the existing boxwood. We squinted and pretended the spindly crepe myrtle, planted earlier in summer, was as tall as the one it replaced, which took some doing since we are talking about a difference of at least 10 feet.
The thing I longed for most when I lived in an apartment was a yard. I wanted to dig in the dirt, plant flowers and tomatoes, herbs and roses. The first few years of home ownership found me at Lowe's and Home Depot, the Yarden Center, purchasing plants and shrubs and ornamental trees. The next few years found me pulling most of them out, having placed them too close the house, or each other, or in the wrong kind of light.
Mostly, I bought them too big, crowded them unmercifully, and they died from "failure to thrive."
It was a hard and expensive lesson. I wanted the finished product, the lush landscape of a 200-year-old garden in eight months. No, actually, I wanted it in three weeks. I am more patient now, and experienced, disciplined enough to dig holes in the right spots, giving new plants the room they will need in six years, not six months.
I grieved when a cold winter killed my crepe myrtle, the one I had nurtured and trained to be tree-like, with its lovely pink winter bark, and its delicate lavender summer flowers. Well over 15 feet tall, it shielded the side porch from the worst of the summer's heat and provided visual interest in the deepest days of February.
Its replacement is almost laughable, all stick-like and insubstantial. But in a few years, it will be like its big brother. It will grow and be beautiful, too. I spent hours choosing one with the right shape, the perfect branching of the trunk. I know how it looks right now is a miniature version of how it will look later. A crooked trunk will not straighten with age. If the bad side of the plant faces out, it won't twist slowly in its sleep to present a prettier face by morning.
It's odd how, now that I have less time to see my yard, my plants and my efforts mature, I have more patience to wait and watch it all unfold. I am in less of a hurry than I was in my 30s when all I had was time, had so much time, in fact, that I couldn't conceive of it ever running out.
Ruth and I will take a few days to recover, and then we will plant the last few shrubs. Then I will wait. Will wait for time to pass, season upon season, will wait happily and hopefully. As if I still have all the time in the world.
Greta McDonough is professor of human services at Owensboro Community & Technical College and author of the book, "Her Troublesome Boys: The Lucy Furman Story." Her column runs each Wednesday in Community. She can be reached via email at greta.mcdonough@kctcs.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.