Last weekend found me in Lexington, celebrating Christmas with my True Blues, a group of far-flung and busy people who travel and lecture and educate and entertain and have busy lives outside our little circle.
There are family obligations and big moves and downsizing, new
babies and old dogs, transitioning from work to retirement, striding forth in mid-career, moving across the state, moving across continents with boxes of belongings in storage and charity shop receiving centers.
But nothing interferes with our Christmas Throwdown.
We get it on the calendar as early as we can, and it isn't easy finding a date that works for everyone. Usually, the first or second week in December suits us all. To hear us tell it, it the highlight of the holiday season. At the least, it is the gathering we look forward to the most, outside of the ones we spend with our families at home.
We gather and flop. Some of us come for the evening, some for the weekend, always with the loosest of plans. We might shoehorn in something Christmassy, and there are trips to Kroger for forgotten lemons and bags of ice.
We get along swimmingly.
We are a laid-back tribe, and everything seems to just work out somehow. And we laugh, at each other mostly, and this gives us an oddly amiable ease with each other. I have sat around a table while someone is telling some big story, could even be a serious one, only to have someone else video it on the sly and send it out to the rest of us before the story has ended.
Everyone's phone dings at the same time and we all abandon the tale, even the narrator, to check our phones.
We find this hilarious.
So, basically, we are 12-year-olds with car keys and a data plan.
But this year, I think I felt a bit paralyzed with getting all my preparations together. There was liquor store cheese to pick up, cookies to bake, provisions to gather as if we were going to an abandoned miner's cabin in Alaska with only snowshoes for transportation, huskies for warmth.
I started my Christmas shopping early, or so I thought. I ordered some books in August, picked up some little things on my travels. Somehow, in my mind, that meant I was done. Let me tell you right here, right now, no, I wasn't.
We don't do a lot in the way of presents, but I always feel a little wrong-footed, because my pals are great gift-givers, coming up with thoughtful, meaningful, clever things. By comparison, I always feel like I give underwear, packages of three, stamped "irregular."
This is my issue, I get it. My friends would happy with a giant Toblerone and a jar of fancy pickles. But I am wondering if, once I decided I wasn't going to stress about the holidays, I have become so relaxed that it now produces anxiety.
Go figure.
I know a little stress is good for you. It is motivating. I am talking here about normal, everyday stresses -- the alarm clock buzzing, the deadline at work, the need to eat lunch. Not being a naturally organized person, I think my attempts at getting on top of things fall short of the mark. I plan ahead, work ahead -- have purchased my tree, have greenery and new decorations. But the tree is still in a bucket in the backyard, the greenery is coiled like a python on the porch, and my new Christmas decorations purchased on Shop Local Saturday are still in my car, riding around, taking in the sights.
I think once I start actually doing Christmas things, I believe the holidays are already over. I think this, even as I am making plans with my sister for our menu on Christmas Eve. I think this because it has taken me a lifetime to get even a little organized, and if I do the least little thing early I somehow think that I am done with the entire task.
Which explains all the greenery and decorations, but no hangers. The six rolls of scotch tape but no wrapping paper. Ah, well. There never used to be a tape. So, it is an improvement.
In exactly two weeks' time, Christmas will be here. I say, let's get cracking. Or, let's just sit around and watch "Love, Actually" for the 14th time. Will it matter all that much two weeks and a day from now?
