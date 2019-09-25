I was sitting cross-legged on the floor with Viktor and his young daughter playing a game with colorful, round cards that came out of a tin. The game, Doddle, was deceptively simple, and ridiculously difficult. Difficult for me, as I was losing, and not so easy for Viktor, either, as he looked on in sympathy as his 5-year-old child smoked us, turn after turn.
It was the simplest of instructions -- be the first to spot the one object out of eight that appears on both your card and your opponent's. The objects may be a different color or a different size, but only one object will match. Simple, and not simple, and you just have to see the cards to know how it works. It's fun but it confuses me.
How do they do that? There is a bit of magic in just playing the game, magic even when losing to a child, albeit an extremely bright one. At one point, Viktor held up the pack and said, "Here is how I am going to protect myself from dementia. I will play this game forever."
Because this game will keep you sharp. And it can be yours for maybe 10 bucks.
I came right home and tried to find it in the U.S. and it is available here, under the name of SPOT IT! It has French origins, and wildly popular in Europe and then here at home. Who knew?
There is real science behind how it is that
any two cards will have the same design on them. Always. That science is called "math." Check out the online article about the math behind the game at smithsonian.com, that is how sophisticated it is. I didn't understand a single word I read, but one day I will.
Because I am going to teach myself all the math I never learned in school.
I will do this because I fear my mind is turning to mush and if not mush, then at least a bowl of steel-cut oats. My work life has changed a bit, and I miss the mental stimulation of tasks to perform, interactions with colleagues, the challenge of problem-solving. Some days, passed in solitude, I could swear I didn't think in actual sentences, which can happen in extreme isolation. Mindless scrolling through my phone to check Facebook and the latest craze with the royal family only makes it worse. Some days all I have to show for myself is a blank stare and dribbled chocolate down my front. It doesn't bode well for productive and lucid golden years.
Therefore, math.
I am going to let the Khan Academy do the honors of my instruction. A few years back, Salman Khan, an M.I.T. graduate, was tutoring a young cousin in math. He created lessons and used an online drawing program to show how to work the equations, and soon lots of little cousins wanted tutoring, too. Eventually, Khan quit his job and established the nonprofit, and for free to you and me, Khan Academy.
Anyone can sign up to use it, and once you do, you will find an array of math courses to take.
I used to check in to remind me of some function or another I had forgotten, but now, with the online full-fledged academy, I plan to start with algebra and brush up on my fractions. Math was never my strong suit, a fact that sometimes baffled, and on occasion, disgusted my father. He would do calculus for fun. I mean, really. Is that necessary at all? And if it is a personal passion, must you share it with your slack-jawed adolescent daughter who deeply believes that algebra doesn't exist in real life?
Well. I am dedicated to learning this stuff, and to keeping my brain sharp, vowing not to let numbers defeat me. I already have new pencils and a notebook. After the math lessons, I will move on to economics, a discipline where numbers -- money-type numbers -- meet human behavior. My kind of subject. I took only a few economics classes in college, which is a shame because I have some aptitude for it, which I discovered too late.
At the end of a long day of staving off senility, mastering new knowledge and expanding my intellectual capacity, I can settle down to a nice quiet game or two of solitaire SPOT IT! Then let's see who can't find her keys.
