February may be a short month for a reason. It is cold. It is dreary. It is overcast unless it is raining or snowing. There are years when we can go out in shirt sleeves and piddle around in the garden for a day or two. There are years when our bare hands stick to frozen doorknobs and we think, truly, we might die if we get left out in it too long.
Lent usually comes in February, that time of fasting, denial and reflection, and the first few days of those activities are difficult, anxiety-producing. It is a month that stands as the sentinel between winter and spring, and Valentine’s Day, smack in the middle of the month, does little to lift our spirits for long.
Presidents’ Day sales help, but not by much.
So, maybe the Gregorian calendar makers took pity on us and while they were working out the math of marking time, they lopped off a few days in February in sympathy. Every now and then they had to add a day to keep things on schedule for millennia, but really, a small price to pay.
This year, I had a few days and a few pals heading south and I joined them in the Florida panhandle, just to see what that might be about.
It was about 20 degrees warmer than Kentucky, for starters. It was greener, too, with palms swaying in the ocean breeze. It was rainy and misty, but then next day, glorious sun. Beach walking weather.
Then more rain.
I learned to put on a ball cap and get out in it, regardless of the elements.
Or perhaps, because of the elements.
It is odd to decamp to a different place only to run into people from home. It is predictable, of course, since the panhandle is an easy drive from Western Kentucky, a leisurely day-long trip through rural Alabama on good roads. It shouldn’t be surprising when we stayed in a place a friend recommended, who knew of it from a friend of theirs, who heard of it from relatives, and on it goes.
It has been comforting, actually. A chance encounter on the beach, a phone call from a friend as she heads in the same direction for a long weekend, an old grade school chum who lives in Florida now.
Much as immigrants at the turn of the last century huddled together in enclaves of other immigrants from their hometowns, this part of Florida has its share of Owensboro folk, and you know what? It’s nice.
We didn’t do Florida as a family, and it about killed me to hear friends talk about Panama City, the Lourdes of the teenage suntan. I wasn’t much of a beach girl, but in adolescence I felt deeply the grief of missing out. My parents couldn’t imagine anything worse than vacationing with the rest of the town. But they missed the point of spring break completely. I thought so then, I think so now.
So, for a few days in February, I walked on a beach in sweatshirt and shorts, found the sun, enjoyed the rain as it fell on the broad leaves of tropical plants, took some time away from the grayness of a Kentucky February, read a book or two. I dreamed of Kentucky, sunny and warm, a few weeks on down the road. And enjoyed Florida, a place not better, but different.
Greta McDonough is professor of human services at Owensboro Community & Technical College and author of the book, “Her Troublesome Boys: The Lucy Furman Story.” Her column runs each Wednesday in Community. She can be reached via email at greta.mcdonough@kctcs.edu.
