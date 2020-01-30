I got my Christmas tree up barely a week before the day, so I was in no hurry to take it down, didn’t take it down, in fact, until a day after Epiphany, on Jan. 7. There it lay, out on the curb, on its side like a late-night reveler unable to make its way home, and it stayed there for a couple of weeks until it grew embarrassing, and I grabbed it by the ear and dragged it to the backyard.
I had missed the deadline for the city to claim it, you see, and I have to dispose of it myself, and now I am sad on top of sad. I love the way my little house looks and smells in those days before Christmas, the mantel heaving with greenery and candles, bright red and gold ornaments tossed here and there among the branches of pine and cedar and boxwood.
The sheer abundance of it fills me with joy. But it is simple, too. Not fussy, just exuberant, if decor can be that. In the middle of summer I might thrill at my stark and uncluttered mantel, dining room table, niches. Bereft as they are of greenery and lights in January, I just feel despondent.
But then, you all. Then.
I was flipping through Facebook and stopped on my friend, Beth’s, page. She wrote that on the 12th day of Christmas she just couldn’t bear to take her decorations down, so she changed the theme to “A Winter of Peace” and left up all her white and silver decorations — and she was enjoying the sunset that very moment with candles lit, all safe and warm, surrounded as she was by warm and lovely things.
She posted some pictures, too. Her lovely fireplace lit with candles and greenery, two small trees on standing sentry lit with fairy lights and covered in snowflakes. White snow owls, a wreath with sugared berries, in essence, an inviting space to embrace and enjoy even these, the gray days of the dying winter.
In the moment, as I read her post and looked at her wonderful pictures, I had a moment, an experience, an epiphany of my own. I have written in this space about the art of hygge, the Scandinavian notion of coziness, and not too long ago wrote about how our friends way up and over there embrace the winter and homey pursuits — reading, visiting with friends, bundling up to walk in the snow. I couldn’t see it, though.
Beth gave me a glimpse of what it might look like, and there is no going back. I am dragging out some of my Christmas stuff — even though it only made it back to the basement a few days ago — and selecting some things to put back on display. My sister was unimpressed when I shared this new way of thinking with her.
Or, more accurately, for her, it is old news. Her friend, Diana, does the same thing. She decorates for Christmas, decorates and decorates and decorates and also has the tradition of ending the Christmas season with the Epiphany. But, she doesn’t put her decorations away, either.
She curates them, and with a few adjustments, turns her home into a winter wonderland that wraps her family up in a warm blanket to get them through until the first tender signs of spring appear.
I wondered why my feeble candles here and there weren’t engulfing me in the Scandi warmth I long for. I know now I didn’t have enough “winter, wonderful winter” visual cues around. An old high school chum lives in Vermont. Her Facebook posts are full of snowing landscapes, frolicking dogs with icy mustaches, pine tree and moose and snow-flaked pj’s and coffee mugs and toboggans.
Winter images, though not exclusively Christmas ones. There is no sad and let-down feeling when I see her posts in winter. It just makes me want to go there.
I’m not big on seasonal decorating. I don’t have boxes in basement marked “Easter,” “Halloween,” “Valentine’s Day.” That kind of thing exhausts me. But keeping the holiday “warm and fuzzies” going after December, now that is something I can get behind.
It shouldn’t take much doing, just some well-chosen candles, a refresh of greenery, white and silver and gold to reflect what little light there is.
Something warm to drink. Someone nice to talk to. Snowflakes on the mantel if not on the lawn.
Greta McDonough is professor of human services at Owensboro Community & Technical College and author of the book, “Her Troublesome Boys: The Lucy Furman Story.” Her column runs each Wednesday in Community. She can be reached via email at greta.mcdonough@kctcs.edu.
