I never quite know where the extra hour comes from, or where it goes, when we change the clocks twice a year. I have made little charts on the backs of napkins, in notebooks, and once on the side of a paper coffee cup, but it is too abstract to stick in my head.
As background, “The National Geographic” website tells us Daylight Saving Time was enacted by Congress in 1917 to save energy costs during World War I. The idea was to take an hour from the morning when most people are sleeping and tack it on to the evening, thereby allowing more light at the end of the day, which save energy costs and gives us more daylight to do stuff.
But Alaskans experience almost constant daylight in the summer, and for them, Daylight Saving Time is beside the point. Indeed, in Alaska there is interest in dumping Daylight Saving Time altogether. It irks them. They are discussing this at the same time more state legislatures in the
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.