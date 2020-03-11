During a middle-of-the-night scroll through my online magazines, I came across an article in which the author claimed for herself a Victorian sensibility. She was proud of her preference of trains over airplanes — lucky girl lives in England where train travel is possible.
She was especially proud that she has more than a thousand unread emails on her phone, using this point to punctuate her anachronistic tendencies.
Well, get in line, dearie. You have nothing on me. I have 17,001 unread emails right this very minute. This makes me
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.