The dining table had been in the garage in pieces for months, maybe a year or more, waiting for me to decide what to do with it. I had purchased it, not really liking it all that much, and with the idea that it would work "for now" until I found what I really wanted.
The table this one replaced was very old and oddly shaped, but it had been in the family for years, rescued from a barn in Pellville, with a series of interconnected stories attached to it. That old table I had given to my niece, Katie, and her new husband, and they were glad to take it off my hands. They were "setting up housekeeping," that old-fashioned term, I was happy to find a home for it that was still in the family.
And now it was time to send another dining table out into the world with the launching of another young adult. My youngest nephew and his dad loaded this second table up one Sunday afternoon and drove it to Lexington, where it would take up residence in his new digs, his first digs that didn't include the words "campus housing" or "fraternity brothers."
While I was in a generous mood, I pawned off some more furniture on Katie, a low bookcase that I also had purchased with the notion that it would do "for now." Katie was thrilled to have this piece, too, and it was nice to be able to help her. I remember my own excitement at her age, with my pieces of furniture happily given to me by grandmothers. It amazed me that they might so easily give away something as substantial as a table, a chest of drawers, a chair.
My apartment then was a mishmash of director's chairs from Pier One and coffee tables crafted from large electrical spools found on the edge of construction sites. So, something that required a can of Pledge was interior design of the highest order, and I couldn't believe my luck. I also could not imagine a time when I, too, might so casually wave goodbye to big furniture as it disappeared from view in the bed of a pickup. But that day has arrived.
It must be said that the pieces I passed along were neither particularly fine nor expensive. But they were serviceable and well looked after. Katie and I were swapping decorating tips as she told me how she was moving her new furniture around when she asked me about the old gate leg table. Wasn't there a story about it?
Why, yes, there is, and it's a good one, but not one I was going to tell in a text. It is a story I grew up on, heard at least once a year on some distant Sunday afternoon, after a family Sunday dinner and nothing else to do. She must hear the tale of her table in person, with her mother in attendance, and her new husband, and her siblings, all of us flopping around in the living room after some family holiday feast.
Or a late summer cookout, at least. There must be some sense of occasion so the story will stick.
See table/Page D5
Table
from the front page
Because these poor children should have the full effect of the family story. A story that starts with someone saying, "Tell the one about ..." They are pitiful and poorly raised, I think, and it is not their fault, exactly. They grew up when Sunday afternoons were taken up with mandatory soccer games and homework, and Sunday dinners were a tradition that died out with the great-grandmothers they never knew.
These children didn't have to sit around listening to all that old stuff because if they were bored they could go to their rooms, text their friends, play video games, watch their own TV's.
They need to experience family stories in their natural habitat -- with their tribe and lots of prompts and clarifications, laughing before the funny parts because the elders know what's coming. They need, and I mean need, to know these stories. They should take notes. They must practice telling it themselves, work on their timing and timbre.
That table Katie has now carried more than place settings, or picture frames, or tchotchkes. Her great-grandmother, whom she is very much like, sits at it. And her mother at six. It is a table, sure, and then some.
Greta McDonough is professor of human services at Owensboro Community & Technical College and author of the book, "Her Troublesome Boys: The Lucy Furman Story." Her column runs each Wednesday in Community. She can be reached via email at greta.mcdonough@kctcs.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.