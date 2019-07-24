Time is that elusive thing, both real and imagined. We create ways to measure it, allow for sunlight and nightfall, seasons of work and productivity, seasons of fallow fields and rest. We are creatures who like boxes, so we devise calendars and timepieces and then we add symbols because nothing speaks so to the gravitas of a thing as formulae and science with lots and lots of numbers to prove the existence and passage of time.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys reduce witnesses to anxious, sniveling wrecks, badgering them about the time such and such occurred. What time was that? When did you arrive back home? How long did it take you to make that little trip to the store? Testimony is entered into court records. If the testimony is verified, it becomes fact. Facts can save a defendant's bacon, or send that defendant away for a good long time.
So, time is fact, even though we can't see it.
Recently, reports have come from a Norwegian Island, up in the Arctic Circle, that wants to do away with time altogether. The island of Sommaroy is so far north that when the sun rises on May 18, it won't set again until July 26. In a place where the name means "summer island," the residents have disregarded standard timekeeping for decades. With 69 days of total sun each year, it is impossible to live by a conventional schedule of waking and sleeping. Usually, the arrival of a new day has to, well, arrive, out of some inky darkness, to make its dramatic point.
In Sommaroy, though, the residents are up and about well into the hours we would call night. They play soccer, mow the lawn, do chores. They visit and entertain. Time, for its own sake, becomes beside the point, and their psyches and circadian rhythms get all confused and maybe even a little enamored with all the light.
around an existence with no time, when I read about the latest atomic clock, reported being the most precise timepiece in the world. It is reported to lose no more than one second every 14 billion years. The article included a lengthy explanation about how the clock was built, how it improved on previous atomic clocks. It comes to us from the scientists at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, and apparently, this will change the way to think about physics. Well, let's leave them to that, and explore some ways this new clock may have meaning for us.
It has obvious applications for global communications, but also for the uses of GPS. My imagination ran out pretty quickly as I read the article, but it seems there is real value in everyone's clock having the exact same time, and this is especially true when it comes to GPS. I was thinking GPS tracks distance, which it does, but really what it does it pinpoint where we are, given our speed and other factors, at any given point in time. Think about how your GPS changes constantly when you are on the road, updating your estimated TIME of arrival. It is fascinating and maddening at once.
With deadly accurate measurements of time, then, GPS systems could "know" where everything on the road is, precisely, and with self-driving cars, you can see how this might be quite a benefit. Pretty quickly the article left me behind, with scientific terms I couldn't pronounce and the next thing you know I was reading about how the Earth's gravity warps spacetime.
Gravity distorts time, apparently. You might remember this from sixth-grade science when you studied space travel. I don't. Even so, physicists do, and then some, and this clock with help them understand much about our universe, how it developed, and all sorts of things that make them giddy as all get out.
Time, however it is measured, is precious. We can't really perceive its presence or its passing, it is lost to us, but not lost on us. It's why we are so often left blinking in the light, stunned, amazed, at how long it's been since a loved one left us, how quickly children grow up, how little, or how much we've accomplished. The heart measures time accurately, if painfully, but sometimes we catch a break, and the seconds, minutes, hours pass in something like unbridled joy. Pay attention.
