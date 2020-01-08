New Year's Resolutions are thin on the ground around here. I've learned that the more elaborate my list, the quicker I abandon it and go in search of chocolate.
I spent the last months of 2019 in activities I am not very proud of. I hesitate to share it, but I feel I must.
I had become overly dependent on the phone app Championship Bubble Shooter. It is a deceptively easy and satisfying game -- which is how they hook you -- and it gets harder and harder and then, guess what? You can purchase extra bombs and little grenades to increase your levels of success.
I managed to avoid that particular monkey on my back, but I became aware that I was sitting for hours over the course of the day, telling myself I am just taking a little break but wasting incredible amounts of time.
Mindless, zombie-like time. Unattached and unengaged amounts of time. I even had judging and harsh internal conversations with myself WHILE I WAS PLAYING THE GAME. I can't explain it, the calm, isolated but secure feeling of clicking into autopilot. I prided myself on never having played Candy Crush, but I guess it is the same thing, really. I get it now.
During this unfortunate episode, I attended my nephew's graduation in December, held in Rupp Arena. He is the youngest of a big brood, and we are all very proud of him, and we were there in force to support him. He was tiny and far away, but there was a camera trained on all the graduates as they received their degrees and the images were displayed on the Jumbotron. I spent a good five minutes getting my phone set up so I could photograph the big screen as Paxton walked across the stage.
I noticed his mother was doing the same thing.
It's hard to hand-hold a camera, even one as small as an iPhone, so I was fiddling with it and distracted the whole time. I managed to get several shots of him but it was over so quickly. I immediately felt a sense of what -- regret? I had watched him graduate
through the phone by way of the Jumbotron without actually watching him at all.
Oh, I had one eye on the stage but that other eye -- it rolled around from phone screen to big screen to lights to what was going on around me -- and it was a most unsatisfying experience. It was half an experience, not even that. I was sorry and ashamed.
This past year saw a record number of selfie-deaths, people recording themselves on cliff ledges and seasides only to blown or washed away. Some wildlife areas are considering banning the selfie altogether. This has been the year when the medical profession has identified "text neck," a condition that needs no explanation, except that it was first diagnosed in the very old, those so stooped and arthritic it impacted the way their skulls balanced on their spines.
It is showing up in teenagers now.
So, I am vowing to knock it off. Quit recording experiences instead of, well, experiencing them. Let me ask you -- do you go back and watch those videos you take? Do you look at all those photos of food once you've posted them on Instagram? I don't.
Have you ever looked into the eyes of someone as they watch that hilarious/moving/beautiful/interesting video you took last week? I've done that, too. They just want it to be over.
Why do we do it? If ever there was a time for the concept "less is more," this is it.
I worry we will lose our ability to tell stories along with our ability to stand up straight. There is this phrase, to "take something in." It requires real attention. If we do it right, we can own the memory, recall the emotion, brighten dark afternoons for many years to come.
We live in a time when "real" only counts if we took a picture of it.
Pity.
Now, I do love all the marvelous things that our smart phones provide. Encyclopedias in the palm of your hand. Siri answering every question you shout at her.
And I love the camera, and I want to master the use of it in 2020. But I also want to look around more, not down at a screen. I want to pay better attention.
I spent the morning last week deleting all the games and similar distractions. Goodbye, Bubbles, goodbye.
Greta McDonough is professor of human services at Owensboro Community & Technical College and author of the book, "Her Troublesome Boys: The Lucy Furman Story." Her column runs each Wednesday in Community. She can be reached via email at greta.mcdonough@kctcs.edu.
