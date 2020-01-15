I finally finished "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" over the Christmas break. I started it as the last flames in the cathedral were being doused last April. I picked it up, put it down, picked it up, put it down for months, until polishing it off while the holiday cookies baked.
It is an easy read as Victor Hugo goes, but I was distracted and busy, or said I was busy, but finally, job done. And now I, and my neighbors, have our own bell ringer to set our watches by and our own bells to enjoy.
Independence Bank, on Frederica Street, has become a landmark, anchoring as it does the corner where our main thoroughfare takes a little jog as it heads south out U.S. 431. I use it all the time when I am giving directions or orienting visitors to our city.
But the bells. The bells. When the bank first opened the neighborhood was treated to the loudest bells of the longest duration throughout the day. I think, but can't be sure, that they went off every hour on the hour, and tolled an incessant amount of times. I used to count, but then would lose track and have to start again 59 minutes later.
Thirteen tolls seems to be the consensus. It was aggravating and like a sore tooth, hard to ignore, and I found myself listening for it, just so I could be put out all over again. But we can get used to just about anything, and the bank is a good neighbor, and quickly adjusted the ringing to just three times a day. Nine, noon, three.
But still an odd number of tolls. And weeks to get it right whenever the time changed.
But now, dear reader, we have what seems like a proper bell tower, appropriate bell ringing. Now the bells toll every hour, striking seven times for seven o'clock, eight times for eight, you surely get the drift.
It begins early, but not too early, and the bells rings late, but not too late.
There are little distinctive trills that ring to mark the half and quarter hours throughout the day, and I listen for them so I can learn them, but really, I don't need to do anything. In a month or so it will be as if I have heard them all my life.
And lest you be thinking all this bell ringing could get right tedious and loud, no. Not a bit of it. It is subtle and sonorous. Rich and reassuring, a whisper, if bells could whisper. Well, not a whisper but a maybe a coo, a kindly murmur.
Oh -- there it goes right now -- as I write this -- telling me I have sat here an hour.
I check the clock on my phone, and yes, one hour.
I like the idea of community time, of a village or neighborhood or town all marking each hour together, because they all hear it, that hour, being struck from a bell tower, and it is oddly reassuring. All over Europe you can hear time passing, can hear time passing in anywhere in the world where towers are maintained and used.
Our new bells strikes softly, but regularly now, which makes them not at all intrusive, and yet larger in stature, more important and powerful. It's odd.
I know this is all done electronically with computer programs and timers and who knows what all. There is no heroic but pitiful character running around up there pulling heavy ropes and trying to see out his one poorly placed eye.
But I like to think it might be so.
Greta McDonough is professor of human services at Owensboro Community & Technical College and author of the book, "Her Troublesome Boys: The Lucy Furman Story." Her column runs each Wednesday in Community. She can be reached via email at greta.mcdonough@kctcs.edu.
