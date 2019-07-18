Too hot now, to enjoy even the earliest of mornings, I read into the night and stay in bed the time that is decent. I continue to wake with the sun, disturbingly early, but, as it is summer and I am off -- from work, obligation -- I get up, look out the windows for a while, and go back to bed, feeling slothful and lovely.
My routine, once I roust out for good is dull and predictable. Make coffee, water the yard while the coffee brews, leave my wet shoes outside, come in, drink that coffee with my feet up as if I have labored well and earned a rest. I watch the stock market futures and the opening bell and stay like that until both crossword puzzles are done.
Last week, I spent in hand to hand combat, flies having arrived in upsetting numbers in my house. They hung out, mostly, on two separate windows, and I soon learned that the fly swatter is a poor instrument with which to dispatch them. I switched to wadded up paper towels, with a nice broad killing surface, and I would sneak up on them every 15 minutes or so.
Sometimes I threw the flies away and sometimes I left them on the window sill, in a medieval gesture of warning, like a head on a pike by the city wall, hoping to deter their brethren. It didn't work. I knew it was a disgusting thing to do, and eventually, I'd admit it, and sweep them up, but really, I was desperate. I supposed the flies came into the house in bags of fresh produce, and have continued to procreate. There are fewer of them now, but still, it's been a little horrifying.
Lolling about, I watched an old episode of "Good Eats" where Alton Brown told me how to freeze fresh blueberries, so I have managed to rally just enough to go in search of them. I have located them at the farmer's market, but also directly at the source, and while I was out in the countryside scouting, I found some great fresh corn, too. I bought dozens of ears and came right home to blanch them and cut the kernels off the cobs. I have no intention of canning, it is too much like work, but the stack of Ziploc bags in my freezer grows taller every few days, and I feel all Foxfire and self-sufficient.
The air is thick and damp and feels dangerous, so I spend
the afternoons inside, reading. I have discovered a new crime series -- French -- and I am enjoying it very much. Fred Vargas, the author, is really Frédérique Audoin-Rouzeau, an archaeologist and historian who specializes in the Black Death, and she has written an engaging series of mysteries, featuring Commissaire Adamsberg, an unlikely detective, and his odd but endearing colleagues.
She has won all the awards, and her books are smart and fun and put you right in the big middle of things. There you are, chasing down leads through the streets of Paris, on a stakeout in a small broom closet four long flights up, or sitting in the Pyrenees and Iceland, wondering what, I mean, really, are you doing there.
You will see soon see, as Commissaire Adamsberg's plans work out, even when he doesn't have much of a plan at all, which is all the time.
Then, on the day it was first available, Margaret Renkl's book arrived at my door, one I had pre-ordered on the advice of a well-read friend. "Late Migrations: A Natural History of Love and Loss" is part memoir, part nature study, and completely beautiful and moving in the stories she tells and the light she shines on bird behavior, the way of bees and butterflies and human heart, in particular, her heart, as she moves through life and death and the lessons of grief.
It is an unusual book, in some ways, a collection of small and delicately crafted essays, some just a page, others a bit longer, with stories of her childhood in Alabama scattered here and there. Some essays are in the voice of her grandmother, reproduced from long-ago transcripts collected by Renkl's brother.
I read it all in one day, read it quickly because I just couldn't put it down. I read it quickly so I can return to it, often and at my leisure, to read it again, slowly.
Greta McDonough is professor of human services at Owensboro Community & Technical College and author of the book, "Her Troublesome Boys: The Lucy Furman Story." Her column runs each Wednesday in Community. She can be reached via email at greta.mcdonough@kctcs.edu.
