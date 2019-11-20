Every holiday season I reach the end of the Chex Mix with some sadness and regret. Sad all the good snacks are gone and regret because I missed some great community activities. I missed them out of inattention or carelessness, and let's face it, poor planning.
Not this year. I vow to do better. Here, then, is a compilation of Christmas and holiday events to help you -- and me -- get our favorites on the calendar. This is not meant to be, and will not be an exhaustive list. But I will try to hit the high spots, and I will give you a website or two so you can check for yourself.
Brescia University kicks
See holiday/page 2
Holiday
from the front page
off the first of the holiday concerts. The Brescia choir will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Taylor Lecture Hall. The following week from 5 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 2 they will be decorating trees and celebrating The Hanging of the Greens in the Moore Center Atrium. This event, along with the concert, is open to the public.
I suppose the very first Christmas event, though, is the annual Christmas parade, and that will occur on a downtown route beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. You can also visit, right now, the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art's 43rd Annual Holiday Forest Festival of the Trees. For a small entrance fee you can spend a quiet hour wandering the museum, a nice interlude any time during the holiday season. The museum is closed on Mondays.
Legion Park will again have host Holiday in the Park, a nice, lighted display along the winding walking paths, beginning on Nov. 27. Christmas at Panther Creek cranks up each evening from 6 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 29.
The Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 30, is one of my favorite things, Shop Owensboro, a day designed to support small businesses. Local merchants, shops and boutiques will all be decked out for the holidays with decorations, clever gifts to buy, great ideas and goodies galore. You could leave early in the morning and not return until dark and have had a full and fun day.
The first full weekend in December is chock-a-block full of events, some of Owensboro's most cherished traditions. The Owensboro Choral Society will present the 79th performance of Handel's "Messiah" at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Third Baptist Church. It was first performed on the Sunday when Pearl Harbor was bombed and has been performed on the Sunday closest to that anniversary ever since.
The performance is tied to the Goodfellows Club, a philanthropic organization that helps disadvantaged youth.
Just a few days before the "Messiah" you may want to get tickets to attend Kentucky Wesleyan College's Festival of Lessons and Carols. You can choose one of two nights, Dec. 5 and 6, at 7 p.m. at St. Stephen's Cathedral. I have written about this fine performance before, and it has become the official kick-off of the Christmas season for me and my dear ones. Go to the KWC website to purchase tickets.
The Monday after the "Messiah" you can mosey over to First Christian Church to hear the OCTC Choir perform their annual Christmas concert. It begins at 7 p.m. and I can tell you, having attended these concerts for more than 30 years, you will be treated to the familiar, and the familiar wrapped up in something new, and some music you never knew you loved until hearing it for the first time that night.
Also on Dec. 7, the Holiday Stroll Downtown will commence, with open houses and family-oriented activities in venues all around downtown. The fun starts at 3 and goes until 7 p.m., ending just about the time you should make your way toward the RiverPark Center for "The Nutcracker," performed by The Owensboro Dance Theatre. These two events occur on the same day, another Owensboro tradition getting well-established. You will need a ticket for the ballet, strolling is free.
Theatre Workshop of Owensboro will stage "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" on Dec. 6 and Dec 15, with Sunday matinees. See their website for times and ticket information. On Dec. 14, you can "Experience the Polar Express" at The Edge Ice Center. Check for times and costs.
On Dec. 14, Owensboro Symphony Orchestra will be "Home for the Holidays" at the Riverpark. Again, check for the availability of tickets.
This isn't everything, but, maybe a start to get you thinking. Let me point you in the direction of this great website of Christmas events, but also a great resource for events year-round.
Go google visitowensboro.com. Click on the calendar tab and scroll down. Start marking those calendars.
Greta McDonough is professor of human services at Owensboro Community & Technical College and author of the book, "Her Troublesome Boys: The Lucy Furman Story." Her column runs each Wednesday in Community. She can be reached via email at greta.mcdonough@kctcs.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.