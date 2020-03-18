My initial response to stress is to hunker down, which looks an awful lot like sitting cross-legged on the sofa, one eye on the TV, the other on the phone in my hand, reading texts and alerts and pop-up ads with the same level of intensity.
Which is to say, the intensity of a flashlight left too long in the glove box, all dim and flickery and if you look closely, a little corroded. I am there but not there.
Last week, and for a couple of weeks before, my sole preparation for the virus unfolding before us was to sit. I sat and waited for a refresh on my news apps, sat and waited for news conferences on TV, just sat and waited, in this strange tethered but disconnected way. I can’t quit watching but I couldn’t tell you, really, what I just heard. I got out some, ran errands, picked up groceries, tossed some extras in my cart, just in case.
I do the same thing during snowstorms. I do the same thing during tornado watches.
I sit.
And wait.
Two of my least attractive or useful attributes.
In my dream life, I am brave, heroic, really I am larger than life, saving innocents from the jungle, snatching whole civilizations back from the brink, inventing a tasty and low-cal spray cheese.
My real life looks nothing like this. Of course it doesn’t. Last week I had a couple of restless, sleepless nights. I would have said I was a bit keyed up having stayed up too late binging a suspenseful series on Amazon Prime. But really, it was current events keeping me awake.
Even though I would have told you I wasn’t worried, even though I felt fine, even though I had a fair understanding of the market gyrations, even though I’m OK with self-isolation if it comes to that. Even though I know how to prepare. And apparently, what I need to prepare for a crisis is carbs. Lots and lots of carbs.
Pasta and rice, even though I almost never eat these things, an array of dried beans, enough to provide five Vacation Bible Schools with all their art project needs. I picked up tuna, chicken for the freezer, pizzas to keep the chicken company.
Amazon sent me aspirin and Tylenol, just in case I get sick. I’ve ordered books, bought yarn. I have house projects to tackle, yet still I sit.
I wash my hands and sing. Sometimes “Happy Birthday,” sometimes the alphabet song. On occasion — high days mostly — the “Doxology.” And I can tell you I enjoy it, this being re-introduced to proper handwashing. I am a bit ashamed to tell you I have grown lax in my later years, and it is nice, and also important, to be reminded of what my mother instilled in me years ago.
I am amazed at how much I enjoy touching my face. It is such a natural reflex I have almost no awareness I do it. My mother was aware and always admonished me about it, but this one habit never quite took. I’m touching my face right now.
I’ve checked on neighbors who might have trouble getting out, have stayed in constant touch with friends across the state. There has been much cyber-hand holding in the past weeks. There will be more in the weeks to come. Because, even though right now we can all get out, move around, it is disconcerting, with some of our colleges shuttered, with meetings canceled, for which we are grateful, but then the hole, the sadness that comes with all that social distancing.
It is shocking the things that are closed or shut down, sporting events, if not canceled, played before a few family members and the janitorial staff. It’s hard to know where to put all that.
I write this a week early, so I don’t know where this column will find you, or how it will find you today when you read it. I don’t know how it will find me. I hope you are well, looked after and tending to your loved ones, too, if you are able. I hope we are at our best: good neighbors, good people, optimistic Americans, sensible and brave like our grandparents and great-grandparents, who knew a thing or two about a crisis. I hope we are kind, with our faces toward the sun, greeting spring, which will come no matter what.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.