We have a week to watch all the best scary movies, the true classics that will creep us out, and set our hearts to racing. I never liked ghost stories as a child or those horrid urban legends about the escaped mass murderers who preyed on teenagers out in some secluded spot parking.
It is always teenagers, isn't it, either babysitting like poor Laurie in "Halloween" or the one who is babysitting but keeps receiving threatening phone calls promising death to her and the children, only to discover that the caller and presumptive murderer is placing the call FROM INSIDE THE HOUSE! It is instructive to point out that it was impossible in those days to make a call to a house from inside the same house, what with this being before cellphones and all. But never mind that.
This logic was lost on us and after I heard this story I made sure to turn on every light in every room in every house I babysat in; every single time. With my compliments, OMU.
I never liked scary stories or horror movies because I believed them -- believed all the preposterous premises because I am just precious that way. I get too scared, but I am also not immune to the charms of a good creepy movie in October, so I have made a little list of what I will watch in the next few days.
Here it is, then, a list I can recommend, of movies I have seen and survived, and with luck, you can find them on Netflix or other places for your own hair-raising pleasure. Don't forget
the Davies County Public Library as a possible source, too.
If you like movies in the 'houses as haints' category, there are several to choose from. "The Haunting," based on Shirley Jackson's short story, "The Haunting of Hill House," is a classic. Try to find the 1963 version with Julie Harris, Claire Bloom and Richard Johnson.
"Burnt Offerings" and "The Amityville Horror" might also intrigue you if you like the idea of your hearth and home turning on you like a pit viper.
The '70s gave a slew of horror movies that are easy to find -- "Carrie," "The Omen," "The Exorcist," are classics, and "Alien," too, which is considered a horror movie, but in space. Who doesn't love the campy "Rocky Horror Picture Show," or the original "Halloween?" "The Shining" caps this list, having been released in 1980.
No horror movie list is complete without "Frankenstein," and really, it has to be the 1935 version. Then immediately go watch "Young Frankenstein," and it will be funnier than you had first found it.
High up on the creep scale are two movies, coming out a year apart, and each featuring Bette Davis, who couldn't catch a break. "Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?" has become a cult classic, and was released 1963, followed by "Hush, Hush Sweet Charlotte," which came out in 1964. It is as creepy and disturbing as Baby Jane, but with a Southern gothic kicker.
One of the creepiest movies I have seen is a Disney production, and I think it may be hard to find. "Something Wicked This Way Comes" is based on a Ray Bradbury novel, and it stars Jason Robards, Jonathan Pryce, Diane Ladd and Pam Grier. It is set in autumn, in a small town, with early twilights, and ominously rustling leaves scurrying around the feet of hurrying home children.
A mysterious carnival is in town, a dark carnival, with dark forces at play, and, this may be my imagination, but I could swear the entire movie takes place in the dark; at dusk, evening, midnight, and the unsettling hours after that.
I have only seen it once and I can't remember where I found it, but it is worth searching for.
Of course, there are loads of stupid teenagers in the woods movies, but really, after that "Good Choices" Geico commercial, I can't watch them, not at all.
This isn't an exhaustive list, but maybe it will get you thinking about some of your favorite scary movies. The time of year is right, the weather is right, to settle into your favorite chair or flop on your favorite sofa, pop some popcorn, and, with the lights all off or all on, suspend disbelief and scare yourself a little.
It's reassuring to spook yourself and then come out, unscathed, on the other side. It's why we do it.
Greta McDonough is professor of human services at Owensboro Community & Technical College and author of the book, "Her Troublesome Boys: The Lucy Furman Story." Her column runs each Wednesday in Community. She can be reached via email at greta.mcdonough@kctcs.edu.
