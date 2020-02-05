I would say to you I am not much of a health nut, but a quick peek at the reading list of articles I have saved on my phone would suggest otherwise. Or, more accurately, the list on my phone would indicate that, at the very least, I like reading about health, fitness and how to live longer.
Once I figured out how to save interesting online articles in one place, I earmarked the ones I wished to return to. It saves a great deal of time Googling and searching back.
These are actual titles, and while I hesitate to share some of them because, well, you’ll see, I find the list instructive.
• “35 Stretches to Improve Flexibility and Prevent Falls”
• “Get Fit in Fifteen Minutes”
• “Eat These Fruits if You’re Trying to Lose Weight”
• “Could a Pill with Good Bacteria Really Fight Flab?”
• “Nine Foods That Reduce Bloating”
• “3 Metabolism-boosting Drinks”
• “The Only 12 Diet Tricks You Will Ever Need”
• “Benefits of the ‘Spiritual’ Colonic”
And my favorite and most esoteric, is this: a review of a new book written by a 12th-century holy woman who “pioneered fasting, crystals and eating spelt to balance body and mind.”
I mean, come on, that has to be a fun read, no?
There are other articles, ones dealing with happiness and productivity, the fitness-producing benefits of housecleaning, a favorite. I’ve read it, but I haven’t done it.
After the indulgences of the holidays, faced with long gray days of winter blues and a spanking clean new year, it makes sense we long to straighten up and fly right. It also makes sense that it is harder to do, with lasting effect, than we want to accept.
I was still sweeping up confetti from New Year’s Eve when I heard a news report announce the actual day we ditch our resolutions. This year the date is Feb. 8. A Saturday. I’m sorry.
I only made one real resolution this year, and it is really more of a project than a resolution, and I have my pal, Alice, doing it with me. So far, so good, and my enthusiasm for this project is still very high. Right now all the elements are in place for this project and this resolution to be successful. It is easy and engaging, and I am happily able to fold it into my daily endeavors.
There is a degree of accountability to it, and there is an almost daily feedback loop from others for it, and that helps immeasurably. I can do it alone or with company, I can sit on my sofa and get it done, but sometimes I feel compelled to go out in the rain, or at night, to take a half hour and see what I can come up with.
And I can’t explain it, but I feel like a little kid at the circus and also a responsible, competent adult at the same time. But mostly I feel like a little kid, and it is a nice, joyous feeling.
There is a self-improvement element to this project, but not in the dreary drudging way most New Year self-improvements have. It takes me out of myself, while giving me back myself. How’s that for deep, 12th-century holy woman?
Then again, maybe resolutions — those miserable, depriving ones — serve a purpose deep in the bowels of winter, and we cast them off once our moods lift and the days grow longer, lighter. Maybe we don’t need them as much. Perhaps those rigorous, difficult life changes we make in January help us focus the mind when we need it the most — a diversion and a promise for better days, days we think we have some control over.
Soon enough spring will arrive, happy, mindless spring. Bright new green peeking up from the garden, gentle breezes, the return of birdsong, and nothing to do but let it wash over us, our faces toward the sun and grinning like idiots, just happy to be alive.
Greta McDonough is professor of human services at Owensboro Community & Technical College and author of the book, “Her Troublesome Boys: The Lucy Furman Story.” Her column runs each Wednesday in Community. She can be reached via email at greta.mcdonough@kctcs.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.