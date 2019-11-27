My Thanksgiving began with a list. Six weeks earlier, over coffee with friends, one of my pals mentioned she had just started her list, the one she makes as she prepares for her family's visit for the holiday. They would come from across town and across the South, children and grandchildren are grown now, with spouses and intendeds in tow.
I need to get me one of those, I thought. A list to smooth the way for my holiday, even though I will host no overnight guests, will not polish silver nor set a table, will have no need for fresh linens to ready for extra beds. My sister loves decorating, polishing and setting a beautiful table, and this leaves me free to fool around in my tiny kitchen doing everything else.
and large and handles a crowd, and preparing Thanksgiving dinner has been my job since I was oh, about 6. My Granny Opal was our Thanksgiving giver, and I helped her from as early as I can remember. She had a knack for making children feel important, in a deep-down way. She wasn't glib and enthusiastic with praise, she didn't yell out, "Good job!" in that way we do now with children, congratulating them on everything from blowing their noses to putting their shoes on the correct feet, things they really should master for their own reward.
Granny Opal simply gave me instruction, got me started, and conferred throughout the process like a colleague and equal. She never rushed me, took me seriously. In this way, I grew in confidence as well as competence. She was quiet, reserved, and yet full of good humor. She would calmly fix any disaster I created in the kitchen, which let me off the hook so that my sleep that night was gentle and unperturbed.
And she, too, had a list.
Her Thanksgiving list was pages long and created in a stenographer's notebook, neatly organized and written in a flowing cursive hand. It never left her round kitchen table, the grey Formica one, which served as our workplace for peeling potatoes, grinding cranberries, shredding coconut, mixing 10 pounds of dressing, cooling pies.
You may have your kitchen islands, all fancy and sleek, but give me a kitchen table, every time. Any kind will do; scrubbed pine, or oak, or vintage Formica, but one with chairs and space enough for a child and her grandmother to sit and talk about their day, the world, what's funny, what confuses and scares the little one.
Like a number of avid cooks I know, I am cursed with the smallest kitchen imaginable. So I began my holiday list with the tasks of decluttering counter space, blitzing the refrigerator and organizing the dark recesses of the lazy susan, which serves as my paltry pantry. I KonMari'ed the dickens out of my small kitchen. and it took longer than you would think. But for the first time in 20 years, I have room to chop and dice, brine and bake, get after my mixing and mincing, my stirring and separating and macerating.
My Thanksgiving list is heavy on grocery shopping, and it is organized by store. I plan my turkey purchase with great precision, saving circulars, comparing price per pound, and then just pick one up on a whim when I'm out buying cottage cheese. But my celery must always be bought at IGA, not because it is IGA, but because the IGA was once Wetzel's, and that is where, as a teenager, I would take Granny Opal shopping for celery, onions and fresh cranberries. In this practice, I do not deviate.
At lunch last week I started another list, one that included Thanksgiving recipes from some of my friends. I am now the happy owner of instructions for scalloped oysters, two different cornbread dressings, and something called cheese pudding, which is a bread pudding but with tons of butter and cheese where the sugar and whiskey sauce would be.
I like thinking about these lists, my friend's list as she gets ready for all her family. My Granny Opal's list, grown faint with time, my list of new recipes, recited from memory over barbecue because they are as familiar to my friends as the faces of their loved ones who will gather, at their tables or in their hearts, this Thanksgiving.
My lists are haphazard but well-intentioned, ones I view as suggestions, not directives. But even so, they help me remember what is important, in the here and now brought forward from the long ago. Each item on the list, a small thanksgiving.
Greta McDonough is professor of human services at Owensboro Community & Technical College and author of the book, "Her Troublesome Boys: The Lucy Furman Story." Her column runs each Wednesday in Community. She can be reached via email at greta.mcdonough@kctcs.edu.
