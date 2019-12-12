• EM Ford and Company, along with Foreman Watson Holtrey LLP, are sponsoring a community Blood Drive at 6 p.m. Friday in the parking lot at 600 Frederica St.
The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Mobile will be on location from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Curbside Kitchenette Food Truck also will be on location from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Donors will receive a long sleeve T-Shirt from the WKRBC. Donors can also register for a drawing for a restaurant gift card. During this holiday season, please give the "gift of life." Stop by and donate.
