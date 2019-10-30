• The Daviess County Lion's Club is hosting a country sausage sale fundraiser starting at noon Saturday at the fairgrounds, 6191 Kentucky 54, Philpot. Cost: $4 per pound; smoked sausage in 2- pound bags; smoked links by the pound. For pre-orders, call Bill Jones Jr. at 270-222-0959 or Dyanne Baker at 270-302-2669.
• The inaugural Power of the Purse "Women Helping Women" Auction and Gala to benefit St. Vincent de Paul is from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, 311 W. Second St. Silent auction starts at 7:30 p.m.
Features purse auction, live entertainment, hors d'euvres, cash bar and champagne toast. Cost: $50. To purchase tickets, please contact nancyharris@yahoo.com or call 270-315-5747.
